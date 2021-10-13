CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Wandering Rage”

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFushi, Tonari, and their friends fight the Nokkers, who now have power over the deceased, and Tonari and Fushi have difficulty recognizing their dearest departed friends. As Fushi cowers in sorrow and fear, an obsessed Hayase forces him to make a decision to save Tonari from the warrior woman’s lethal wrath to “negotiate” with Fushi, who promises to hear her out but only if she releases Tonari…

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

One Piece Film: Strong World English Dub Gets Theatrical Premiere Date

Toei Animation has partnered with Fathom Events to present “One Piece Film: Strong World” across the United States as a special theatrical event on November 7 (English Dub). This will be the first-ever U.S. theatrical release of “One Piece Film: Strong World” – the 2009 movie written by creator Eiichiro...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “The Hunt for Nagi”

Yuito finds himself acting as the commander of a new squad dubbed the 01 Platoon. He’s having memory loss issues and goes to get them checked out at the OSF Hospital. While there, his team sees Nagi leaving the building. They track him down to a seemingly abandoned hospital in a destroyed town, but run into an Other who they have to defeat before facing Nagi. Meanwhile, Kasane navigates the world of Karin and the rebels while trying to find Naomi and uncover what it is they’re doing at the secret research facility.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent “Saint”

Still unable to replicate her lifesaving conjury, Sei continues her training–then stumbles into an argument between Liz and Prince Kyle about her Sainthood. Aira makes a new friend…. Our Take. So where do I even begin with the plethora of twists that’s happened? As expected, everyone wants Sei’s assistance in...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: The Way of the Househusband Season One Part Two

Who would have ever thought that the most feared gangster of his time now spends his days as a modest househusband? Seemingly giving up the way of the yakuza, the legendary “Immortal Dragon” Tatsu, best known for his prolific skirmishes against rival gangs, has abruptly vanished. Unbeknownst to most, however, Tatsu is currently staying at an apartment with his wife, doing his best to live a peaceful life.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Your Eternity#Dub#English#Deus#Machina
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

After finally getting to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light on Netflix recently, I can, at last, say that the show knows how to help newbies to some extent while serving as the final installment of this beloved Netflix anime franchise. Starting from the beginning, the movie clearly begins with one large info dump on who the titular “Sins” are, giving two different recaps of the characters in the opening ten minutes despite the last season having only just finished. After that, we cut six months after the Demon King’s battle as we see many things shown, such as certain characters getting married. What happens to Arthur and Merlin, Zeldris and Gelda’s relationship, basically most of the cast from the previous seasons had some updates on their whereabouts (While certain characters such as “Merlin” only having a cameo for a few seconds). Of course, the film itself most likely rewards people who have followed the series since the beginning until the lead characters get word of the Demon world being under attack by an unseen entity…
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Mediator”

Overview: Akira (Robbie Daymond) reveals what his powers truly entail to Yuri (Laura Stahl). Later, the pair, along with Yuto (Jason Marnocha) and the rest of the green team, take on a new trail from Mion (Lisa Ortiz). Our Take: Like many had probably suspected, myself included, Akira and the...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “Which Memories Do You Regret?”

New Kaiju makes everyone disappear but leaves behind a shadow. Everyone goes to a moment in their past and it’s up to Yomogi to save the day. Yume finds out her sister didn’t commit suicide, and Koyomi got to see if things might have gone differently with Inamoto. The moment Gauma betrayed the Kaiju Eugenicists was shown and Gridknight saw his past as a kaiju. There are still a lot of questions left unanswered but Yomogi showed that he can be a true hero.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “The Magic Pencil”; “Pandora’s Box”

Always the good friend, Benjamin helps his friend Leon by lending him a pencil in art class. However, both are shocked to discover that the writing utensil holds magical powers: whatever the pencil draws becomes reality. Leon takes the newfound abilities too far when he starts bullying the bullies. Thankfully, when the pencil is broken in half, a new player enters the game.
ENTERTAINMENT
Anime News Network

Eleven Arts Distributes Poupelle of Chimney Town Anime Film With English Dub

Jamie Simone is directing the English dub, with a screenplay adaptation by John Sutherland. Geoffrey Wexler is producing the dub. Director Yusuke Hirota and writer Akihiro Nishino will have a virtual Q&A after the screening of the film in the festival. Eleven Arts describes the film:. Poupelle of Chimney Town...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Detective is Already Dead “I Still Remember, After all this Time”

A flashback of Kimizuka and Siesta where she offers to delete his search history if he dies, that’s a true friend. Kimi is stopped at school by Nagisa Natsunagi, she thinks he’s the ace detective. In actuality, he just uses the fact that he ends up in troubled scenarios to his advantage. Ever since she got a heart transplant she has had a longing to see someone but she doesn’t know who. She asks for Kimi’s help to find them. The person she was looking for might be closer than she first thought though.
TV SERIES
thefilmstage.com

BIFF Review: Rage is a Stylish Yet Incomplete Tale of Revisiting the Past

Everyone collided one fateful day in 1993. Beatriz (Liseth Delgado) and Lizeth (Karen Osorio) left school and cheered up sad little Mateo (Sebastián Carreño) before a speeding car passed and crashed a few feet away. Engulfed in flames, the driver (Carlos Fernando Pérez) screamed as he fought to escape the wreckage. The teens ran to the burning man to suppress the fire with their jackets, saving him until an ambulance could arrive. It was a harrowing moment captured on a roll of film inside Beatriz’s camera—one shot even immortalizing the victim’s daughter Florencia as the two of them rode away. Why Beatriz (played as an adult by co-writer Carolina Mosquera) suddenly remembers that day twenty years later is yet unknown, but she cannot shake it.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Funimation Releases 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission' English Dubbed Trailer

Funimation has revealed an English-dubbed trailer for My Hero Academia‘s third anime movie, World Heroes’ Mission. The film debuted in Japan on August 6 and sold approximately 720,000 tickets on its opening weekend alone, and has become the highest-earning film in the franchise. The film will now premiere in over 1,500 theaters in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland on October 29, and Australia and New Zealand on October 28. Spanish and Portuguese dubbed films will also screen in Latin America.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: 9 Years to Neptune “Easiest Test in the World”

Natalie evaluates all the space crew members over the phone if they’re psychologically and mentally sound for a short 5 min test that seems harder than it sounds on the crew’s end. Meanwhile, Suzie’s kids Quentin & Quincy want to get their mom a birthday gift which is also presented...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Pretend God”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo defeats Vishos and clears Lumachina’s name, though now her followers see him as God like she did. Still, he’s able to convince at least her that he’s not. Horn and Babylon (the random little schoolgirl from the chalice) stay behind so Horn can learn magic, while Diablo, Rem, Shera, and Rose return to Faltra.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Cake “God Mode”

Overview (Recap of Animated Sketches) Is an animated program that features three best friends – Ernesto (Tony Revolori), Tanya (D’Arcy Carden) and Kevin (Ron Funches) – navigating early adulthood in a world where the strange and surreal are an everyday thing. The trio get into a debate as to whether or not ancient times was scary or not and decide to resolve this matter by visiting a local museum of ancient history. Come to find out that this museum is run by some sort of cult that wants to resurrect their fallen gods by sacrificing everybody. Tanya and Kevin are all onboard, but Ernesto wants nothing to do with this, but comes along anyway for the ride. Everyone comes to find out that the gods aren’t all they are cracked up to be, and all parties involved decide to cancel the resurrection.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory (Uncensored): “The School Festival at Seikan Women’s University”

Overview: Koushi (Brittany Karbowski) and Sutea (Juliet Simmons) go to the school festival at the Seikan Women’s University, and with the goddess’ dormitory involved, crazy and lewd antics ensue throughout the celebration. Our Take: The school festival at Seikan Women’s University acts as a way to show Koushi letting loose...
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Teenage Euthanasia “Adventures In Beetle Sitting”

The awkward nature of making friends is put under the microscope in Teenage Euthanasia when nearly everyone in the Fantasy family are presented with opportunities for growth. A destructive domino effect occurs once Trophy’s desire to go out on a date radically affects Annie’s plans and triggers an unconventional role reversal between mother and daughter. Trophy’s fundamental crotch beetles search for greener pastures, which both emboldens Annie’s constitution, while it literally ravages Trophy’s. Both individuals learn the vital nature of confidence and support, yet they might be permanently changed in the process.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy