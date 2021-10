Kaki King is a guitarist who bypasses the limitations of her instrument. The Brooklyn via Atlanta based artist exhibits an incredible approach to the six-string while making sounds that only she can create. There’s a reason why she was considered one of Rolling Stone’s “New Guitar Gods” back in 2006 alongside Derek Trucks from The Allman Brothers Band and The Tedeschi Trucks Band, John Frusciante from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a few others. While being in the exclusive group, she exceeds her contemporaries in innovation and vision. As part of the University Of Rhode Island’s Guitar Festival on Oct. 17, King will be conducting a workshop in Room 101 at 9 a.m. at the University Club on 95 Upper College Road in Kingston and then she’ll be performing that night at 7 p.m. as part of the Awards Ceremony happening at the University’s Fine Arts Center.

