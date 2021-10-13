Free wireless Apple CarPlay: Infiniti retrofits several 2020-2021 models

For any Apple junkie like me, the charging situation can become a bit ridiculous. Multiple cords and wireless chargers can become tangled across the nightstand each night as you search for more outlets to plug all those adapters into. Anyone with lots of Apple products will appreciate the convenience of owning one of the best wireless chargers for multiple devices. These are devices that provide multiple wireless and wired charging ports for charging iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches at the same time. If you have a MagSafe-equipped iPhone, then the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger has a clear advantage, but there are several excellent designs and brands to choose from in this category.

