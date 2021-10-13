Free wireless Apple CarPlay: Infiniti retrofits several 2020-2021 models
Infiniti doubled down on equipping its new cars with wireless Apple CarPlay by offering owners of older cars the same convenience feature, the automaker announced Tuesday. Wireless Apple CarPlay may lure customers into dealerships to overcome the perennial problem of frustrating infotainment systems, according to successive annual surveys conducted by J.D. Power. It's an unusual move to offer to retrofit a new car feature into older models.
