Johnny Marr Announces New Double Album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
Johnny Marr has announced a new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 , marking his fourth solo full-length release.

The 16-track double LP is due to be released February 25th, 2022 via BMG, making it the former Smiths guitarist’s first album of new music since his 2018 release Call The Comet .

Speaking about the album, the legendary guitarist said, “There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing – really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

He added, “It’s an inspired record, and I couldn’t wait to get in and record every day. But I had to go inwards.”

The first quarter of the album, the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP , is released digitally and on limited edition vinyl on October 15th, featuring tracks “Spirit Power and Soul,” “Receiver,” “All These Days” and “Ariel.”

The announcement also comes with plans for an intimate livestream event, ‘Live At The Crazy Face Factory’, where fans will have a chance to virtually visit the studio where the new record was created. The global livestreams are due to take place between November 10-14 2021.

Fans who preorder the album from the official artist store will be able to gain access to exclusive pre-sale livestream tickets before the general on-sale opens.

In 2022, Marr will join Blondie as a special guest on their ‘Against The Odds’ headline tour through April and May, before heading out on The Killers’ headline US arena tour in August to October 2022.

Marr also co-wrote the soundtrack for the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ with regular collaborator Hans Zimmer, including the film’s title track of the same name, written with Billie Eilish and Finneas.

