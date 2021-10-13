CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

'On Animals': In her smart new essay collection, Susan Orlean illuminates the animal world

Marconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Orlean brings a fresh buzzword to the cultural conversation when she describes herself as “animalish” in her new collection of essays, “On Animals” (Avid Reader Press, 256 pp., ★★★★ out of four). “I don’t just mean as a child,” she writes, “since all children love animals. I don’t just mean as a young girl … I mean that somehow or other, in whatever kind of life I happened to be leading, animals have always been my style.”

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Susan Orlean’s Animal Obsession, and an Interview with Merrick Garland

The staff writer Susan Orlean talks about her obsession with animal stories. The renowned investigative journalist Jane Mayer asks Attorney General Merrick Garland about the prosecution of January 6th insurrectionists, and about what the Justice Department can do to protect abortion access and voting rights. And Kara Walker, one of the most influential artists of recent years, discusses how she uses historical imagery to address the issues of our moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbus Dispatch

Book review: Susan Orlean shares her passion for creatures large and small in 'On Amimals'

Susan Orlean — author of “The Orchid Thief,” “Rin, Tin, Tin” and the wonderful “The Library Book” — is a fun writer to read. Her style is conversational, she includes intriguing facts, and she has an engaging, self-deprecating sense of humor. That said, there are plusses and minuses about her newest book, a collection of essays titled “On Animals.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'On Animals,' by Susan Orlean

You can tell when the person you're talking to is passionate about a subject. Their eyes sparkle. Their speech pattern changes, either slowing down to make sure you don't miss a detail, or speeding up to share as much information as quickly as they can. It almost feels as if you're talking to a different person. The transformation is a joy to watch.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Week

Susan Orlean recommends 6 books for animal lovers

New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean is the best-selling author of The Orchid Thief and 2018's The Library Book. Her newest work of nonfiction, On Animals, gathers 16 stories and essays, and inspired her to recommend six other books for animal lovers. Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry (1947). Marguerite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Susan Orlean On Selling the Farm

On a humid night in July of 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic and a seemingly endless stream of bad news, Susan Orlean visited a newborn colt near her farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, and then tweeted a one-word missive: “drunk.” For a certain segment of the Twitterverse, it was as if she’d opened a relief valve, the collective pressure of a terrible time dissipating a little more with each humorous, relatable, rambling-yet-lucid reply. Excerpted here, from Orlean’s new book of essays, On Animals, is a love letter to her farm, which she sold in March of this year.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

World Animal Day: History, Significance And Quotes

World Animal Day or World Animal Welfare Day is observed every year on Oct. 4 with an aim to "raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe." The day also marks the feast day of Francis of Assisi, who was regarded as the patron...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Orlean
Person
Meryl Streep
CBS Atlanta

World’s Funniest Animals – ‘Episode 203’

World’s Funniest Animals -- “Episode 203” -- Image: WFA203_0027r.jpg -- Photo: Associated Television International -- © 2021 Associated Television International. All rights reserved. YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN – Host Elizabeth Stanton shares a feeding frenzy, dogs hard at work, ferocious fur balls, curious cats and pets up...
ANIMALS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Backyard Chickens#Cat#Avid Reader Press#Animalish#Covid#Smithsonian Magazine#The New Yorker#American
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney World Cancels New Animal Kingdom Show When Kite Gets Stuck in Tree

One of Walt Disney World’s newest shows just got canceled for quite a strange reason–one of its biggest show pieces got stuck in a tree!. As part of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, new shows and attractions have been premiering at all four of the Disney World parks. This includes the new daytime “KiteTails” show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, unlike some of the other new shows that have recently premiered at the parks, this show has been having some technical difficulties. Specifically, its kites keep getting stuck in nearby trees and recently it caused the cancellation of the live performance.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy