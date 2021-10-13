The emerging rookie signs the Jets are moving toward a brighter future

Sign up here to get Inside the Jets delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning. The Jets are fielding the youngest team in the league, and at times, it shows. It is something to keep in mind when watching these Jets. To use Robert Saleh’s phrasing, they are “ridiculously young.” The Jets have had 1,739 snaps from rookies through five games, the most in the NFL. The team in second place (the Steelers) is 379 snaps behind the Jets. The Jets are second in the league in offensive snaps by rookies and fourth in defensive snaps by rookies, per Tru Media.