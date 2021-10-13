CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCBL Fall Basketball: Young talent bodes well for the future of local hoops

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago

The Select Competition Basketball League, the fall league for players in grades seventh through 12th divided into what are called NCAA and NBA divisions, continues on each Sunday at the Swain School.

The players are not playing for their high school teams or their high school coaches. Instead, they were drafted onto various squads where they are mixing with players from other schools.

Ed Jennings, the league’s founder, and director, said the league, in its 11th season, is featuring as much talent in the NCAA Division (players in grades 7-9) as he’s ever seen.

“The NCAA division is as talented as I have seen in years and there are some players who should be varsity contributors early in their careers,” Jennings said.

He added the playoffs are looming with the top four teams in each division advancing.

Here’s a look at the latest scores and highlights:

NCAA Division

Week 4 Results

Missouri 68, Georgetown 62 ... Mike Rooney 23 points for Missouri; Jack Csensits 27 for Georgetown.

Syracuse 43, Penn State 40 ... Rahmell “RJ” Johnson 12 for Syracuse; Derek Walsh 11 for Penn State.

UNC 79, Kansas 69 ... Jake Pukszyn 25 points for Kansas; Deschenes 20 for Kansas.

Player of the Week: Jake Pukszyn – 8th grader at Nitschmann.

Sunday Standouts: Deschenes and Rooney, 9th graders at Emmaus.

NBA Division

Week 4 Results

Nets 67, Lakers 64 ... Sarai Jean-Louis 23 points for Nets; Jonah Shaw 19 for Lakers.

Celtics 76, Knicks 61 ... Noah Denton 18 for Celtics; Robbie Allen 14 for Knicks.

Warriors 55, Heat 52 ... Liam Joyce & Cael Hines 14 points apiece for Warriors; Patrick Allieu 25 for Heat.

Player of the Week: Central Catholic senior Liam Joyce who had two clutch free throws in the final seconds.

Sunday Standouts: Malachi Tompkins, a Liberty senior, had a had buzzer-beating, game-winning shot and Central Catholic senior Cael Hines had 10 first-half points; Jonah Shaw, a junior at Southern Lehigh had 12 first-half points.

Standings

NCAA Division: UNC 4-0, Missouri 3-1, PSU 2-2, Syracuse 2-2, Georgetown 1-3, Kansas 0-4.

NBA Division: Celtics 3-1, Nets 3-1, Heat 2-2, Warriors 2-2, Knicks 1-3, Lakers 1-3.

Comments / 0

