CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Chef Joe and Katy Kindred are excited to announce that their newest concept milkbread will not only be opening in Davidson but will also be coming to Charlotte in summer 2022! The third restaurant concept by the Kindred team, milkbread is an all-day café offering milk bread donuts, crispy chicken, vegetable focused bowls, and salads, with coffee, espresso, and non-alcoholic drinks served all day and a rotating selection of small production independent wine and beer available at night.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO