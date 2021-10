Vestas aims to have fully recyclable wind turbine blades by 2030, having previously targeted 55% recyclability by the end of the decade. It believes there should not be a big difference as to whether this is first achieved for onshore or offshore blades due to the development of an epoxy resin – which will be key to making blades recyclable – through a research project being applicable to all turbines.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO