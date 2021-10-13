Crash lawsuit accuses Lebanon officer of negligence
A Lebanon man filed an $850,000 lawsuit alleging a crash he was injured by was caused in part by a negligent police officer who did not arrest an intoxicated driver. The complaint, filed by Trevor Blanger in Linn County Circuit Court in January, names the city of Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department and Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company. Blanger was hit head-on by Gary Caviness in December 2018 on Highway 20 between Albany and Lebanon, according to court documents.democratherald.com
