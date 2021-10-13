CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Heroin Distribution

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Maurice Lavelle Miller Jr., 31, of Columbus, was sentenced today to seven months in federal prison for distribution of heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Miller sold approximately 0.8 grams of heroin to a confidential informant on Davis Street in Huntington on February 25, 2019. The substance was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Laboratory as containing heroin, fentanyl, and a synthetic cannabinoid.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnson made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Southern West Virginia Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) West Task Force.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

