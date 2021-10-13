Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Offense

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington felon who was caught with guns earlier this year pleaded guilty today in federal court. Kevlin Jerrod Jackson, 41, entered a guilty plea to prohibited possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jackson admitted that on May 12, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence located on 7th Street in Huntington. Jackson, who was present just prior to the search, was arrested after investigators seized a .45 caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol from his residence. Jackson later admitted that he possessed the firearms, that he was a convicted felon, and that he used another individual to purchase the firearms on his behalf. Jackson was convicted of distributing cocaine in 2011 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia and was prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of his conviction.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).