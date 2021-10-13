CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Offense

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vObTG_0cPrJZ2500

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington felon who was caught with guns earlier this year pleaded guilty today in federal court. Kevlin Jerrod Jackson, 41, entered a guilty plea to prohibited possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jackson admitted that on May 12, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence located on 7th Street in Huntington. Jackson, who was present just prior to the search, was arrested after investigators seized a .45 caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol from his residence. Jackson later admitted that he possessed the firearms, that he was a convicted felon, and that he used another individual to purchase the firearms on his behalf. Jackson was convicted of distributing cocaine in 2011 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia and was prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of his conviction.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Beckley Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Cayla Danielle Lindsay, 28, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Lindsay admitted that on July 23, 2020, during a traffic...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield man charged with attempted arson

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man faces charges after a domestic incident. According to police, on October 13, 2021, two victims said that Trusby Hubbard had been drinking and acting belligerent. Hubbard then threatened to kill another man with a piece of metal in his hand. Hubbard then flipped a lit cigarette across the bed while another victim was on oxygen.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Maylik Watson, 27, sold approximately 174.9 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for $5,600 on July 6, 2020 in Charleston. Watson pleaded...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Boone County Woman Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County woman was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Sherri Hill, 58, purchased approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from a confidential informant on June 25,2020 at the Park and Ride on U.S. 119 in Boone County. After leaving the Park and Ride, law enforcement officers stopped Hill’s vehicle and located the methamphetamine Hill had purchased in her purse. After being arrested, Hill admitted to having sold methamphetamine for the last two years, that she had sold ounce and multi-ounce quantities at a time, and that she usually profited approximately $600 a week from the drug sales. Hill further admitted that she had several people waiting to purchase methamphetamine from her that same day, as Hill had previously informed them that she would be obtaining methamphetamine to sell.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Beckley to participate in DEA National Take Back Day

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Woman arrested after embezzling from Richwood Cherry River Little League

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County woman is arrested after allegedly embezzling over 4,000 dollars from the Richwood Cherry River Little League. According to authorities, between May 24, 2021, and September 30, 2021, Ashley Freeman embezzled a total of $2,880.56 from the Richwood Cherry River Little League by misusing their business Visa card. Freeman also embezzled a total of $1,560 by not depositing the money into the Little League bank account.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Shooting investigated

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 1:30 a.m. today, Huntington police officers responded to Cabell Huntington Hospital for a call regarding a shooting victim, according to a city spokesman. Officers spoke to the victim, a man, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers said the man was uncooperative and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Wanted man located and arrested

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Troopers from the Winfield Detachment are attempting to locate 53 year old Russell Bibbee. He is wanted out of Austin, Texas for a Parole Violation. He is considered armed and dangerous. As recent as today’s date, Russell Bibbee was staying at a residence on Custer Ridge...
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Guns#Convicted Felon#Guilty Plea#Police#District Court
Lootpress

Treasurer Moore Presents $19,000 Firearms Auction Check to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented a check worth more than $19,000 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department – proceeds generated from the Office’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction. Treasurer Moore presented the check totaling $19,098 to the department. “This auction helps local law enforcement...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy