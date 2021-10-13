CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Sensory garden installed in McKinley Barrier Free Park

By Brendan Losinski
candgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRASER — The McKinley Barrier Free Park in Fraser has recently added one of its last major attractions: a sensory garden. The garden’s creation was organized by the Fraser First Booster Club, which has been leading the charge for setting up the barrier free park. A sensory garden is a garden with attractions able to be enjoyed by people even if they do not possess a certain sense such as sight or smell. The garden also has a series of raised flower beds so those unable to bend down in the dirt also can enjoy gardening.

