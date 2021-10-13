CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Doll of Serena Williams’s daughter to spark the next Disney Pixar universe

By CLAUDIU POP
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview to CNN, Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the higher purpose of Olympia’s favorite doll, the famous Qai Qai: to become the springboard for building a new Pixar universe. Being acquired by Disney in 2006, Pixar is an animation studio that worked on the makings of many successful animation movies, like Toy Story, Soul, Finding Nemo, and many more, and still produces some of the most captivating visuals.

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Serena Williams Rocks Gold Boots in Stunning New Shot on Instagram

While the majority of us look at Mondays as gloomy, stressful and exhausting, Serena Williams is bringing a new kind of “energy” into each week. On Monday, the 40-year-old tennis star shared a snap of herself looking regal in a white and gold ensemble. In the pic, Williams is sitting on a staircase and sporting a white blazer (or perhaps a blazer dress?) with gold buttons. She accessorized the look with a gold watch from Audemars Piguet and a long lob that perfectly framed her face. “New week energy,” she captioned the image.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Nike CEO prises Serena Williams

Serena Williams is always busy even off the court. The North American icon, Olympia's enthusiastic mother, also struggles between start-ups and fashion. One of her peculiarities is that of pushing for workforce diversity. In a recent interview, Nike CEO John Donahoe praised Serena Williams, who pushed for better representation in...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
kezi.com

Alexis Ohanian is using his daughter's famous doll to help empower girls

Alexis Ohanian can't believe it only took his wife Serena Williams posting a few times about their daughter's doll, Qai Qai, for the toy to become a social media influencer. Now, the father of four year-old Olympia is using that fame to try and inspire girls to pursue their passions as a means of battling against a patriarchal society that hasn't always valued them.
KIDS
firstsportz.com

“I need to start reading more comics,” says Serena Williams

On the sidelines since her unfortunate injury in the 1st round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is currently on her road to recovery which has been a blessing in disguise for her as she gets to spend more time with her family, especially her daughter Olympia who has become as popular as her superstar mother.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Doll#Disney World#Cnn#Nemo#Adobe
purewow.com

Serena Williams Rocks Fitted One-Shoulder Dress on IG—Here’s How to Get the Look

Serena Williams has done it again. And by "it," we mean she's serving one of her best looks yet. The tennis champion recently modeled a casual—yet elegant—one-shoulder dress from her S by Serena collection. Williams posed alongside a popcorn machine with a full container in hand and wrote, "Butter or no butter? Movie night in new @serena."
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Fans flood Serena Williams with replies after her latest tweet

Serena Williams continues her recovery from the unfortunate injury she suffered during her 1st round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that has kept her on the sidelines for more than 3 months now. The 40-year old is yet to announce whether she has decided to end the season or will she make a comeback this season itself.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pixar
firstsportz.com

“She’s fun, we talked, we clicked, we laughed, I loved it,” Serena Williams on her recent meeting with Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams is currently on the sidelines because of her unfortunate injury in her first-round clash at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships when she slipped and hurt her leg and had to forfeit the match in tears. Since then she has not played in another match and continues to recover in the hope to play again on the Tour before the season ends.
TENNIS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy