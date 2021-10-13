Doll of Serena Williams’s daughter to spark the next Disney Pixar universe
In an interview to CNN, Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the higher purpose of Olympia’s favorite doll, the famous Qai Qai: to become the springboard for building a new Pixar universe. Being acquired by Disney in 2006, Pixar is an animation studio that worked on the makings of many successful animation movies, like Toy Story, Soul, Finding Nemo, and many more, and still produces some of the most captivating visuals.www.tennisworldusa.org
