BOSTON (CBS) — Gas continues to get more expensive in Massachusetts and around the country. AAA said Monday that the average gas price in the state went up 9 cents from last week to reach $3.27 per gallon. Gas hasn’t been this expensive here since October of 2014 when it was $3.32 per gallon. Prices nationally went up 4 cents to $3.32 per gallon. According to AAA, rising crude oil prices are the driving factor behind the increase. “Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts is 17 cents higher than it was a month ago, and $1.17 higher than this time last year.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO