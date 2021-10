TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The San Angelo Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County Friday. According to the City of San Angelo, all three patients were women - one in her 70s from Runnels County, one in her 60s from Reagan County and one in her 80s from Tom Green County. All three women were not vaccinated, according to the report.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO