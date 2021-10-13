CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

MONTREAL (AP) _ Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...

www.middletownpress.com

Middletown Press

P.A.M. Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) _ P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $21.4 million. The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. The trucking company posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
TONTITOWN, AR
Middletown Press

Unity Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) _ Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9.5 million. The Clinton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Bank of America: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.69 billion. The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Pinnacle Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $136.6 million. The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.75 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Albertsons shares pop after profit and sales beat expectations, guidance raised

Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5% in Monday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $295.2 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $284.5 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents per share. Sales of $16.506 billion were up from $15.758 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $15.864 billion. Identical sales rose 1.5%, above the FactSet consensus for a 1.2% decline. Albertsons announced a 20% rise to the company's dividend to 12 cents. And the company has raised its full-year outlook. It now expects identical sales in the range of a 2.5%-to-3.5% decline, versus previous guidance for a 5%-to-6% drop. And adjusted EPS is now forecast for a range of $2.50 to $2.60 up from previous guidance for a range of $2.20 to $2.30. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.28. Albertsons shares have gained 62.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
MARKETS
Middletown Press

This Week: Tesla earns, US home sales, AmEx earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Tesla. Analysts predict the electric vehicle maker will report Wednesday that its earnings and revenue increased in the third quarter versus the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in the first half of this year. So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Albertsons raises quarterly dividend by 20% to 12 cents a share

Supermarket operator Albertsons Cos. Inc. said Monday its board has approved a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 12 cents a share from 10 cents. The new dividend will be payable Nov. 12 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 29. Shares were up 3.6% premarket and have gained 62% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Esperion Therapeutics to reduce workforce by 40%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. were down 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it plans to reduce its workforce by 40%, citing the challenges of launching two cholesterol-lowering medications during the pandemic. It also said it plans to streamline its commercial strategy, and with those programs in place, Esperion expects to save at least $20 million in 2021. Research and development expenses are now expected to be $110 to $115 million in 2021, down from previous guidance of $120 to $130 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be $195 to $200 million this year, down from previous guidance of $200 to $210 million. Esperion's stock has tumbled 64.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 19.0%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week

Netflix reports earnings after market close on Tuesday, followed by Tesla just 24 hours later. Q3 will likely provide important insights into both companies' growth stories. Can Netflix's subscriber growth reaccelerate after slowing recently?. As earnings season continues to unfold, this week's reports are particularly exciting. Two growth stocks reporting...
STOCKS

