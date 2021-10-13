CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caffeine-crazed crook slashes Queens deli worker in face with razor in confrontation over stolen coffee

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
This is grounds for arrest!

A crazed crook slashed a Queens deli worker in the face with a razor early Wednesday after being confronted for stealing coffee, police said.

The caffeine-deprived shoplifter swiped the coffee from Roman Smoke Shop on Main St. near Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing about 5:45 a.m., cops said. He flashed a box cutter at a worker as he ran off, cops said.

When another worker tried to stop him, the robber slashed him in the face, officials said.

EMS took the wounded worker to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens.

The crook got away on a Q20 bus, coffee in hand, but was apprehended a short time later, officials said. Charges against him were pending.

