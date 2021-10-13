CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

William Shatner tears up upon returning after space flight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

William Shatner finally took a real star trek.

The 90-year-old actor, best known for his galactic role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” blasted off Wednesday morning on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

“It’s unbelievable,” Shatner said when he was back on terra firma. “I’m so filled with emotion about what happened.”

“I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now,” the actor added. “I don’t want to lose it. It’s so much larger than me and life.”

Shatner enters the record books as the oldest person to travel to space, beating the record set in July by 82-year-old Wally Funk aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed launch.

The flight, whose other passengers included Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, software executive Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, launched outside Van Horn, Texas at 10:51 a.m. ET.

Both Boshuizen and de Vries paid for their flights, but the price tag has not been publicly revealed. “Tek War” author Shatner was an invited guest.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos was on hand at the launch pad Wednesday as the crew prepared for takeoff.

The entire journey lasted only about 10 minutes, traveling about 62 miles above sea level at three times the speed of sound, or 2,300 miles per hour. The four passengers experienced about four minutes of weightlessness.

The rocket, named after Alan Shepard, didn’t actually enter the orbit around Earth, but instead flew to the edge of space, known as the Kármán Line, a distinction that has caused questions about whether it counts as space travel.

Wednesday’s flight is the next step for mankind — and for Bezos, who is aiming to compete with Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic in space tourism.

Blue Origin conducted more than a dozen unmanned test flights of New Shepard before letting people, including Bezos and his brother Mark, on board for its first passenger-packed flight in July.

“The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the Earth, and looking at the Earth’s atmosphere,” Bezos said after he touched down. “Every astronaut, everybody who’s been up in space, they say this, that it changes them. They look at it and they’re kind of amazed and awestruck by the Earth and its beauty, but also by its fragility, and I can vouch for that.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Leader

Our View: Shatner’s ‘profound experience’ a profound waste of money

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There are a lot of reasons why “Star Trek” was so revolutionary when it came out in 1966. Even for those with only a passing interest in either science fiction or 1960s culture, its impact is still clear: the show and its subsequent spinoff series continue to have a massive influence over not only the way we conceptualize science fiction, but even the way we think of science.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Space Flights#Blue Origin#Planet Labs Co#De Vries#New Shepard
Cheddar News

Pedego Electric Bike CEO on Accompanying Shatner to His Blue Origin Spaceflight

Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiConstanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

SpaceX launched the first factory in space

The creation of factories in space is not a whim of billionaires detached from reality, but projects that are gradually developed and bearing fruit. Like Jeff Bezos, president of Blue Origin, which aims to send polluting industries into space, space research firm Varda Space aims to be the first to build a factory in space through a partnership with SpaceX, which should be as early as 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead star, which they say could resemble our solar system when the Sun dies out in approximately 5 billion years. Scientists discovered a Jupiter-like planet, which has a similar orbit as the Gas Giant, revolving around a dead star — or white dwarf — near the center of the Milky Way, according to a news release. The team also found the planet is 40 times more massive than Jupiter and the white dwarf is about 60% of the Sun's mass.
ASTRONOMY
abc27 News

NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday morning on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation. An Atlas V rocket blasted off […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy