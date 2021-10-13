FLORIDA TURNPIKE: SEVEN MILE BACKUP AT GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON

Major Crash Closes One Southbound Lane. Situation Worsening Wednesday Morning.

A crash near Glades Road is backing up the Florida Turnpike. FDOT says southbound on the turnpike delays are stretching seven miles and growing as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m: Situation under control, traffic has returned to normal conditions

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major traffic situation is developing at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike at Glades Road.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a crash just before Glades road is blocking the left lane. That is leading to a huge delay and backup. FDOT says traffic is delayed for at least seven miles.

“Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and to expect delays,” said FDOT in a message transmitted a short time ago.

Glades Road is exit 78 on the Florida Turnpike. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The image above is from the Florida Department of Transportation’s traffic camera in the area of Boynton Beach Blvd. The southbound lane is on the right side.

Check Fl511.com for the very latest traffic information from FDOT. This information is accurate as of 8:42 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

