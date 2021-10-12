CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter restructures leadership team

By Diana Bradley
prweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK: Hunter has restructured and expanded its leadership team, creating new roles and making several promotions. The firm created the position of chief innovation and growth officer, promoting Gigi García Russo from partner to the new role, reporting to CEO Grace Leong. García Russo noted that Hunter’s headcount has...

www.prweek.com

prweek.com

PR agency hired for Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies brands

The agency, which specialises in creative comms for FMCG brands, will be responsible for launching major activations throughout 2022. Frank previously worked on the brands. Kate Needham, marketing director at Burton’s Biscuits, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Finn to further scale our comms activity throughout 2022. They perfectly understood our ambition for these two iconic brands and clearly demonstrated an intuitive understanding of the brands’ differing personalities. Finn’s creativity and ambition for the brands mirrored ours exactly, and we were blown away by their disruptive PR ideas from the offset.
prweek.com

News Direct partners with content company Broadry

NORWALK, CT: News and content distribution service News Direct has partnered with content services company Broadry. The two companies are teaming up to launch a story syndication product called NewsBoost. The platform will enable PR pros to turn news releases into articles ready to be published, the companies said in a statement.
prweek.com

Russell Dubner to leave Edelman after 28 years

NEW YORK: Russell Dubner, Edelman’s global vice chairman and chair of the new Edelman Trust Institute, is exiting the agency in December. Dubner plans to take his “much-postponed” 25th anniversary sabbatical. His first move is to earn his Judo black belt and then take a vacation in Argentina with his family. He would not share plans for his next career move, but just said to “stay tuned for more” in 2022.
njbmagazine.com

Chemistry Council of NJ Expands Leadership Team

The Chemistry Council of New Jersey (CCNJ) has promoted long-time employees Elvin Montero and Ed Waters. Elvin Montero will become the new deputy executive director of the Chemistry Council and will assist in the administration and strategic direction of the association in furthering the interests of the Council and the industry sectors it represents.
prweek.com

Teneo launches Restructuring business in APAC

Teneo has launched its Restructuring arm in APAC. The Value+ service, which is part of the firm's global Restructuring business, will focus on delivering performance improvement, value creation, investment, and as-a-service solutions to private capital investors and company executives. Josh Lewsey will serve as CEO of Value+ in APAC. He...
prweek.com

Gong and Cherish merge to form sustainability-focused PR agency

The offices of Wilful, the agency created by the merger of Cherish and Gong Communications, are in London's Marylebone and house 30 members of staff. The agency's brief is to help clients with the climate emergency. It will work internationally from its London HQ with partner networks in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa.
prweek.com

Bryan Specht launches Salient Global

CHICAGO: Bryan Specht, ICF Next’s former chief growth and innovation officer, has founded Salient Global. The firm launched on Tuesday, with Specht as CEO and senior managing partner. Specht described Salient Global as “a growth company designed to create data-driven human experiences with a focus on delivering sustained growth for businesses, communities and people.”
prweek.com

Pioneer DJ hires agency for European PR

Hired by Pioneer DJ to manage four European markets – UK, Spain, France and Germany – DawBell’s brief is to target a more diverse and Gen-Z audience with product PR, influencer activity and event support. The agency's focus is on the consumer range of Pioneer DJ equipment – and specifically...
franchising.com

PODS® Announces Four Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team

Susan Jacobs joins company as Chief Marketing Officer; Opal Perry is named Chief Strategy and Digital Business Development Officer; Salvador Salazar is named Senior Vice President of Sales and Service; Rich Schwartz is now Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations. October 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // CLEARWATER, Fla. - PODS...
prweek.com

The Fourth Angel hires consumer and brand lead

At Storm, Susan Cole (pictured) led the agency's lifestyle, food and drink division. She previously spent four-and-a-half years at Ketchum. Cole has worked with big clients such as Mars UK, Philips Consumer Lifestyle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Laurent-Perrier Champagne and Burts Chips, plus challenger brands including Black Sheep Coffee, Nakd and Bottlegreen.
prweek.com

PLMR announces second acquisition in seven days

PLMR said it's part of a strategic plan to strengthen the firm's regional network and the services offered to clients. Last Friday, the agency announced the acquisition of Midlands-based Advent Communications. Ipswich-based Genesis employs 21 PR and digital marketing professionals. Founded by Penny and Charles Arbuthnot in 1996, its clients...
prweek.com

Former Mars corporate affairs VP joins global materials testing firm Element

Andrews was formerly vice president, north America corporate affairs, for Mars Inc, where he spent 25 years leading teams across the region and Europe in communications and sustainability, marketing, sales procurement and supply chain. He will join Element’s operating board, identifying opportunities to expand the corporate brand and leading a...
Denver Business Journal

MOBE Expands National Presence with Additions to Commercial Leadership Team

MOBE, a company combining advanced data analytics with one-to-one personalized health guidance, today announced the expansion of its operations serving the self-insured employer markets nationally, with the additions of Jean Hallem and Christine Berndt as Regional Sales Managers along with Sandra Barbella as Customer Success Manager. Hallem, Berndt, and Barbella will report to Denise Vance-Rodrigues, GBA, Chief Commercial Officer - Employer. “The health needs of employees everywhere have reached an inflection point, and employers are eager to find proven, results-driven ways to meet those needs,” said Vance-Rodrigues. “In order to realize our vision of helping employees live happier, healthier lives, MOBE must meet those teams where they are. Jean, Christine, and Sandra will be instrumental in expanding MOBE’s solutions coast to coast, and in turn, expanding the reach and availability of value-based wellness.” Coming on the heels of other recent moves underscoring MOBE’s growth momentum, including the hires of Vance-Rodrigues and Von Miles to MOBE’s growing C-suite of health benefits innovators, these three hires reflect an expansion of MOBE’s commercial team leadership. During the past year, MOBE’s team has grown by 25 percent to more than 250 employees; in the coming months, MOBE plans to further accelerate national expansion. The company’s growth also coincides with the recent release of its 2021 Workplace Wellness Index, which underscored the urgent need for value-based wellness solutions for the country’s workforce. The report found that more than half (53%) of HR decision-makers plan to expand their health and wellness benefits in 2022. Since its founding, MOBE has reached more than 100,000 people with personalized health guidance and saved $140 million of spend within the health system. Jean Hallem joins MOBE as a Regional Sales Manager based in Boston, and Christine Berndt joins MOBE as a Regional Sales Manager based in Denver. Based in Mission Viejo, California, Sandra Barbella joins MOBE as a Customer Success Manager. Hallem, Berndt, and Barbella have decades of combined experience in the healthcare and technology spaces. Hallem previously served as Regional Director of Scientific Partnerships at Labster, and in sales executive and business development roles at New Directions Behavioral Health and E4 Health, respectively. Berndt previously held sales executive roles at Axxess, Kaiser Permanente, Delta Dental of Colorado, and Cigna Healthcare, among others.Prior to joining MOBE, Barbella held Account Manager positions at Anthem Blue Cross of CA, Blue Shield of CA, Kaiser, National Accounts, and UnitedHealthcare. Both Hallem and Berndt will connect MOBE’s unique model with mid- to large-sized self-insured employers across the country. Barbella will serve as the key connection between MOBE and its customers, ensuring an outstanding customer experience through a focus on customer engagement, collaboration, and satisfaction. MOBE’s network of health Guides and Pharmacists bring value-based wellness guidance to employees, combining data science and machine learning with authentic human connections, and supporting a whole-person approach to health—focusing on nutrition, sleep, movement, medication, and happiness. ABOUT MOBE MOBE was founded in 2014 by health industry veterans who uncovered a way to use deep data science to identify people whose health care needs (and costs) are going up, but whose health concerns are not resolved. MOBE combines this deep data science with digital health and a novel one-to-one, personalized approach to create a value-based wellness solution—engaging and supporting participants to achieve healthier and happier lives without any additional cost to the health system, employers, or insurers.
prweek.com

Arthur Sadoun interview: growing again, talent, pitches and BBH shake-up

Publicis Groupe's latest results show that the agency group has “moved beyond recovery” and is “proving” it can grow above pre-pandemic levels, Arthur Sadoun has told Campaign at its Q3 results. The chairman and chief executive of Publicis Groupe was upbeat about the strength of the agency group's improving performance...
prweek.com

Ogilvy names first UK head of consumer PR and head of corporate PR

It follows the recent appointment of Charlie Coney from Golin as creative & strategy officer and the elevation of Nicola Dodd to UK managing director. Fearnley has been at Ogilvy PR since 2015, most recently as managing partner, working for Google and TJX Brands across EMEA. She was previously a partner at Bell Pottinger and board director at Resonate, and over her career has worked with major brands including Puma, Bacardi, PlayStation and Tesco.
prweek.com

Starbucks recruits Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ A.J. Jones to lead global comms

SEATTLE: Starbucks has hired Aranthan “A.J.” Jones II in the newly created role of SVP of global communications and public affairs, effective on October 25. He’ll report to Gina Woods, EVP of public affairs and social impact. Jones will lead global communications, international comms, partner communications, corporate comms, Starbucks Stories, marketing integration and entertainment teams worldwide. He will support the company’s growth agenda, creating narratives about the coffee giant’s products, partners, customers and social impact.
martechseries.com

OpenReel Expands Leadership Team with Vice President of Finance and Five Senior Members to Continue Driving Company Growth

Seasoned finance executive Randall Boyce and five strategic hires bring more than 60 years’ combined experience to further accelerate global adoption of the best-in-class video creation technology. OpenReel, the leading Remote Video Creation platform, announced that Randall Boyce has joined the company as Vice President of Finance alongside five strategic...
prweek.com

Battenhall hires five in UK and US

Lucinda Tedder joins as associate director in London with responsibility to expand existing clients and expand into new sectors. Also based in London, Molly Redmond, who joins as account director, will focus on data and insights, content development and social media strategy. She will also join the agency’s diversity and inclusion taskforce.
prweek.com

Fragrance Foundation selects Finn Partners to lead DEI strategy and comms

NEW YORK: The Fragrance Foundation has selected Finn Partners as its global AOR to oversee communications and strategy for its latest diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, #FragranceForwardTTF. The firm will be responsible for creating outreach programs in education, recruitment and mentoring for the initiative, counseling on metrics and efficacy and...
prweek.com

Major housebuilder Lifestory hires PR agency

The brief is to work with Lifestory’s newly-expanded in-house team to promote the brand among potential new customers. Lifestory was formed in 2019 following the merger of PegasusLife, Renaissance Retirement and Anthology, creating a business with over 2,500 homes across 50 developments across the UK, valued at more than £1.5bn.
