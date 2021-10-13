CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 6: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Darrell Henderson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henderson put up a nice stat line last week, scoring 16.9 fantasy points while seeing a 33.3% touch share. He did lose some red-zone looks to Sony Michel, but that’s not enough to keep him out of fantasy lineups. He’ll be a solid No. 2 option against the Giants, who have given up an average of 170 scrimmage yards and the fifth-most points to enemy running backs.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

• WIDE RECEIVERS

• TIGHT ENDS

• KICKERS

• TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

D’Andre Swift vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift is in a near-even rotation in the Lions backfield with Jamaal Williams, but the Georgia product has been far more efficient on a points-per-touch basis (1.13 to 0.88). I like Swift as a high No. 2 back this weekend, as he’ll face a Bengals defense that has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to five backs this season. That includes three performances with 20-plus fantasy points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yonCR_0cPrFX7n00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette at Eagles (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Fournette has become the top option in the Buccaneers backfield, as he’s seen a 35 percent touch share and scored nearly 38 combined points over the last two weeks. This week, he should remain in all starting lineups as Tampa Bay travels to the city of brotherly love. The Eagles have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing runners so far this season.

Zack Moss at Titans (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Moss has earned a bigger role in the Bills offense in recent weeks, as he’s seen a near 27 percent touch share in his last two games. He’s also seen seven red-zone looks compared to one for backfield mate Devin Singletary. This week, I like Moss as a flex option as the Bills face a Titans defense that's allowed 14-plus fantasy points to four different runners this season.

Darrel Williams at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams is expected to see a much bigger role in the Chiefs offense over the next few weeks, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with an injured knee. The Football Team has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to a running back in each of its last three games, including 29-plus to Alvin Kamara and Cordarelle Patterson, so Williams should be seen as a nice FLEX option.

  • Josh Jacobs at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Damien Williams vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Myles Gaskin at Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Latavius Murray vs. Chargers ($5,700)
  • Javonte Williams vs. Seahawks ($4,900)
  • Darrel Williams at Football Team ($4,900)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Chase Edmonds at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Edmonds is coming off his worst stat line of the season, scoring just 4.4 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. He has been dealing with a bum shoulder, and James Conner continues to put a huge dent in his touches in the red zone. Edmonds also has a bad matchup next on the slate, as the Browns have allowed just one back to score more than 10.2 points against them.

Sit ‘Em

Miles Sanders vs. Buccaneers (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Sanders had five catches but still scored just 10.1 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as the veteran faces a bad matchup against the Buccaneers. No team has allowed fewer rushing yards to running backs, and just one opposing runner has scored a touchdown on the ground.

Damien Harris vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris suffered injuries to his chest and ribs last week, so he’ll be playing at less than 100 percent against the Cowboys. The Dallas defense has been tough on running backs, allowing the eighth-fewest points to the position after five weeks. A projected negative game script could also mean fewer carries for Harris, who should be seen as no more than a risk-reward FLEX this week.

Devontae Booker vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Booker will take over as the Giants' new lead back in the absence of Saquon Barkley, who suffered an injured ankle in a loss to the Cowboys. So while he’ll be a volume-based FLEX option in many leagues, keep in mind that a matchup against the Rams and potential negative game script looms. With the Giants offense a mess of injuries, Booker could be in for a long afternoon.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alex Collins at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Seahawks could be without Chris Carson for another week, which would open the door for Collins to start another game. He'll be a tough sell in fantasy leagues, though, as the Steelers haven't allowed a back to score more than 11.6 fantasy points against them this season. Their defense can cheat against the run, as Geno Smith will be starting in place of Russell Wilson.

  • A.J. Dillon at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Mark Ingram at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Chase Edmonds at Browns ($5,600)
  • Devontae Booker vs. Rams ($5,400)
  • Damien Harris vs. Cowboys ($5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Seahawks#American Football#Matchups#Dfs Bargains#Giants#Bengals#Lions#Eagles
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Severity of Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, revealed

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has hit the injury list once again after suffering a scary ankle injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. After just playing just one full game last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the former Offensive ROTY will now be undergoing further tests to check the severity of his ankle.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy