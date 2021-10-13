CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Novogratz, Brian Armstrong Take Aim at Jamie Dimon's Bitcoin Criticism

By Andrew Asmakov
decrypt.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, has once again sparked a backlash from the crypto community over his statements on Bitcoin. Speaking at an Institute of International Finance event on Monday, Dimon called Bitcoin “worthless,” stressing, however, that JPM clients "disagree" and that even though JPM can't custody Bitcoin, it can give its clients “legitimate, as-clean-as-possible access" to crypto.

decrypt.co

