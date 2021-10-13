CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at a board meeting on October 6, 2021. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state and local funding.

