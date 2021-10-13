State water agency to conduct groundwater workshops
FAIRFIELD — Public workshops on possible “well-managed groundwater trading programs” have been set Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. The California Water Commission “will hold public workshops to explore ways that the state can support in-basin, locally led groundwater trading programs that ensure protections for communities, small- and medium-size farms, and the environment. The public is encouraged to share their ideas and concerns on groundwater trading at one or more of these scheduled workshops,” the agency noted in a statement released Tuesday.www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0