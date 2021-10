While racial gaps in COVID-19 vaccinations have narrowed in Michigan and nationwide, the partisan divide between who is and is not receiving vaccines remains wide. And because COVID-19 vaccines are proven to cut down on an individual’s chances of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus — a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […] The post New: Michigan counties that voted heavily for Trump have more COVID-19 cases, deaths appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO