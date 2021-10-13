CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Shinya Aoki renews call for fight with fellow legend Yoshihiro Akiyama: 'You don't have that much time left'

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever one to hold back on his true feelings, Japanese submission ace Shinya Aoki has issued a challenge to fellow MMA legend Yoshihiro Akiyama: “Take the fight.”. Following a recent grappling bout in Tokyo, in which Aoki (47-9) battled to a draw with Shutaro Debana, “Tobikan Judan” took the microphone to address Akiyama (15-7), who was also in the building as part of the broadcast team.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
Yardbarker

Deontay Wilder finally makes it right with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the third fight between the two heavyweights last Saturday, and it took Wilder nearly a week to finally congratulate his rival. Despite the delay, it appears the gesture was appreciated. Fury went over to Wilder after knocking him out in the 11th round...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news. Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihiro Akiyama
Person
Shinya Aoki
MMAmania.com

Aspen Ladd responds to Miesha Tate weigh-in attack — ‘I didn’t get it done’

Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion Miesha Tate lit up No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd for trying to “cheat” the scale at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins last Friday in “Sin City,” insisting Ladd and her team orchestrated the wobbly, towel-covered attempt to shrink from 141 pounds to 136.
UFC
Yardbarker

Yoshihiro Akiyama News

Shinya Aoki calls out Yoshihiro Akiyama for a throwdown in the ONE Circle. Following Aoki’s The post Shinya Aoki calls out Yoshihiro Akiyama at Road to ONE card appeared first on MyMMANews.com. MMA News / MMA Junkie / February 29, 2020. Yoshihiro Akiyama has always been a man of few...
COMBAT SPORTS
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Helenius' Trainer: I Don't Think Kownacki Can Change That Much From One Fight To Another

Robert Helenius’ longtime trainer doesn’t expect his fighter to encounter a discernibly different Adam Kownacki on October 9 in Las Vegas. Kownacki concentrated on improving defensively during multiple training camps for a 12-round rematch that has been pushed back several times. Once Helenius hits him with flush punches, though, Johan Lindstrom thinks Kownacki will rely on a style that has been fan-friendly yet reckless for the heavyweight contender.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Martial Arts#Combat#Japanese
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The middle card in October’s five-event line-up features the second consecutive main event featuring female fighters, as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont meet in an impromptu featherweight clash just a week after Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez topped the marquee in their pivotal strawweight engagement. If you read this column...
UFC
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather lauds Deontay Wilder’s sacked ex-trainer as ‘elite coach’

Floyd Mayweather Jr has paid tribute to Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Mark Breland, who was sacked by the heavyweight following the second fight against Tyson Fury.A former welterweight world champion and Olympic champion, Breland was made the fall guy following Fury’s seventh-round knockout win over Wilder in 2020.The Bronze Bomber was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel to end the contest, though many leaped to the support of the 58-year-old for prioritising his fighter’s wellbeing.Mayweather wrote on Instagram: “Please hit the follow button if you want to follow a humble student, teacher, mentor, and coach in the sport...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Before and after stitching: Photos of Danny Roberts' nasty head gash from UFC Fight Night 195

If anyone didn’t believe Danny Roberts returned to action on Saturday, he can tilt his head forward to show off his fresh scar to prove otherwise. After nearly two years away from the octagon due to COVID-19 cancellations and injuries, Roberts (18-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) returned to face Ramazan Emeev (20-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 195 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Andrei Arlovski honors ATT coaches by sticking to plan, not brawling at UFC Fight Night 195

LAS VEGAS – At 42, Andrei Arlovski is still enjoying the fruits of his labor and maturity in the fight game. The former UFC heavyweight champion notched a historic victory on Saturday night, as he extended his record for most wins in divisional history. Arlovski (32-20 MMA, 21-14 UFC) defeated Brazil’s Carlos Felipe by unanimous decision in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 195.
UFC
USA Today

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Aspen Ladd after UFC Fight Night 195 loss?

Aspen Ladd’s anticipated moved up to the women’s featherweight division did not go well on Saturda as she lost to Norma Dumont in the UFC Fight Night 195 main event. Ladd (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) turned in a forgettable showing against Dumont (7-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in a unanimous decision defeat at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, raising questions about her future.
UFC
USA Today

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 195: Did Aspen Ladd's coach go too far?

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 195 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. The primary narrative coming out of the main event was not how Norma Dumont probably secured a title shot in the women’s featherweight division with her unanimous decision win (and good for her doing so), but rather the scenes and sounds coming from Aspen Ladd’s corner between rounds as she tried to make something happen in the fight.
UFC
USA Today

Vadim Nemkov surprised by Corey Anderson's 50-second TKO win over Ryan Bader

PHOENIX – Vadim Nemkov didn’t think Corey Anderson would be walking away with a first-round stoppage at Bellator 268. The Bellator light heavyweight champion was surprised to see Anderson put away current heavyweight title holder Ryan Bader just 50 seconds into their light heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout at Saturday’s event. Nemkov (14-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), who defeated Julius Anglickas in the headlining bout of the card, expected the fight between Anderson and Bader to go much more differently.
COMBAT SPORTS
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor May Need to Rename His Whiskey

Conor McGregor is a legend in the octagon. Three years ago, the Irish MMA fighter became one of many celebrities to release their own brand of booze. He stepped into the spirits game with Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. It’s a decent enough drink that sells largely on the fact that McGregor’s name is attached to it. However, he may need to get together with his marketing team and start brainstorming new brand names.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy