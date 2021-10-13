Shinya Aoki renews call for fight with fellow legend Yoshihiro Akiyama: 'You don't have that much time left'
Never one to hold back on his true feelings, Japanese submission ace Shinya Aoki has issued a challenge to fellow MMA legend Yoshihiro Akiyama: “Take the fight.”. Following a recent grappling bout in Tokyo, in which Aoki (47-9) battled to a draw with Shutaro Debana, “Tobikan Judan” took the microphone to address Akiyama (15-7), who was also in the building as part of the broadcast team.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Comments / 0