I read Scott’s column in Saturday's paper and I just want to reach out to him to say that he was a teal trooper to put up with the personal indignities he endured during his recent trip to San Francisco. Hard to imagine being somewhere where they are being aggressive in trying to end the spread of COVID. I hope his experiences don’t lead to PTSD. Scott is such a sensitive, caring guy.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO