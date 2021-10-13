Blanding's turtles to get 146 acres of breathing (and breeding) room
Conservationists are hoping 146 acres of restored prairie can help keep Blanding's turtles off the road where they have a good chance of becoming road kill. The prairie dunes at the Kellogg-Weaver Dunes Scientific and Natural Area and the McCarthy Lake State Wildlife Management Area, nestled between Mississippi River bluffs, are home to one of the largest native populations of the threatened Blanding’s turtles.www.postbulletin.com
