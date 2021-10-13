CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Blanding's turtles to get 146 acres of breathing (and breeding) room

By John Molseed
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservationists are hoping 146 acres of restored prairie can help keep Blanding's turtles off the road where they have a good chance of becoming road kill. The prairie dunes at the Kellogg-Weaver Dunes Scientific and Natural Area and the McCarthy Lake State Wildlife Management Area, nestled between Mississippi River bluffs, are home to one of the largest native populations of the threatened Blanding’s turtles.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Team works to save endangered Blanding's turtle

The Nature Conservancy will restore a 100-acre corn field back into a prairie in an effort to save the endangered Blanding's turtle. They collected thousands of seeds from more than 100 prairie plants on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in Kellogg, Minn.
KELLOGG, MN
Power 96

Take a Guess What This Truck Was Hauling When It Rolled Over in Wisconsin

They call Wisconsin America's Dairyland, but this truck wasn't hauling milk when it rolled over into the ditch along I-94 Thursday. These are the types of accidents and crashes that shiver you to the core-- if you're a lover of fermented malt beverages, as I am. It's the story of the massive semi-truck that dumped its load into the ditch along a stretch of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, near Hixton (which is near Black River Falls, a little under two hours east of Rochester) at about 9:15 Thursday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Conservancy#Turtles#Invasive Species#Weather#Wabasha County Highway 84#The Outdoor Heritage Fund
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
CBS Denver

La Niña Is Back, Here’s How It Could Impact Colorado This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, La Niña has formed, and NOAA says it will probably have an impact on both temperature and precipitation across the United States in the months ahead. On Thursday, the agency issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter. When La Niña forms it typically has the most influence on the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, which in the field of meteorology, covers the months of December, January and February. Last year we had a moderate La Niña in progress during the winter and it produced just over 80 inches...
COLORADO STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Abandoned table for two found in the woods of Lake District

A photographer was stunned to find a fully set table for two in the woods of the Lake District. Ashley Cooper discovered the mysterious afternoon tea set-up with tables and chairs, while wandering the wilderness. Instagram Generation. He initially thought it was an art installation, but upon closer inspection, he...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
bizjournals

Dream Cabins: Modern log home on Turtle Lake listed for $1.99M (Photos)

A 6,000-square-foot home on Turtle Lake in Comstock, Wis., is on the market for $1.99 million. Guests are welcomed into the four-bedroom, six-bathroom log home through an entryway of stone pillars. Inside, the great room features 25-foot vaulted ceilings, with symmetrical walls of windows on either side. Other amenities of...
COMSTOCK, WI
Post-Bulletin

85-year-old Minnesota grandpa defies gravity, skydives with grandson

Bob Burns wanted to celebrate his 75th birthday by going skydiving. But when that didn’t work out, he did it for his 85th instead. After 63 years with a private pilot’s license and thousands of flight hours logged, the Baxter, Minnesota, man is no stranger to heights. It’s the jumping that was new.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Breeding Barn Gets 'Save America’s Treasures” Grant

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — The historic Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to support preservation and restoration projects at the facility. The grand barn was built in 1889 for the horse breeding operation of then-owner W. Seward Webb, the Burlington Free Press reported. The...
SHELBURNE, VT
Post-Bulletin

Township approves zoning change at heron nest site

The Rochester Township board unanimously approved a zoning change Thursday for development on land containing a great blue heron nest colony west of Rochester. The board also unanimously delayed decision on accepting a general development plan for the land until Nov. 11. Steve Connelly, owner of the 17-acre site, has...
ROCHESTER, MN
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

Bear Captured Frolicking In The Snow At Roxborough State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Even though it snowed this past week some bears are still out and about, waiting to hibernate. Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured some video of a bear frolicking in the snow. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) CPW said the video was captured on Thursday when Roxborough State Park received its first snow of the season. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The bear seems unphased by the falling snow, just taking a drink of water from a stream. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy