Museum fundraiser includes Nut Tree items for sale
VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Museum Guild will host a Fall Festival Courtyard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 213 Buck Ave. Included in the museum sale items will be several paintings, costume jewelry, and pumpkins decorated with succulents. Also for sale, and to coincide with the current Nut Tree Centennial Exhibit, there will be a Nut Tree poster from 1983, Nut Tree T-shirts, ball caps, aprons, tote bags, breadboards and various kitchen items.www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0