Durham, NC

Autopsy: NC man found dead in bedroom was badly beaten, stabbed and slashed 36 times

By Patrick Zarcone
 5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man found dead in his home in July had his face beaten and was stabbed or slashed more than 35 times, according to an autopsy and investigation by a medical examiner.

Investigators found 36-year-old Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera stabbed and beaten to death in his home in the 2300-block of Charles Street on July 1 around 5:30 p.m.

At least a dozen police units and the Durham Police Department’s Mobile Command Center responded to the scene and spent more than 12 hours investigating.

CBS 17 spoke with neighbors at the time who described the area as a quiet, older community.

“Anytime you see one police cruiser much less 12, that’s going to raise your level of interest and suspicion,” said Hans Lassiter, who has lived in the neighborhood for about a year and a half. “Immediately, we went from ‘what’s going on?’ to concern because you see the yellow tape, and when you see crime scene tape that’s never a good thing.”

As part of the investigation, police viewed Mosquera’s security system from the night of June 30 and saw that he had entered his home with another person around 11:19 p.m. The other person was described as a thin male wearing a white T-shirt, gray stonewash jeans and sneakers.

According to an investigation by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, Mosquera was last known to be alive around 11:13 p.m. on June 30.

The medical examiner’s investigation paints a violent, disturbing picture of what happened inside Mosquera’s home leading up to his death.

Officers who responded to the home found Mosquera dead on the floor of his bedroom wearing only a black T-shirt and covered in blood, according to the investigation.

The Durham medical examiner who was given access to the crime scene noticed signs of “a significant struggle with blood spatter and blood pooling present in multiple locations throughout the room as well as the adjacent kitchen wall.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XYjp_0cPrD6h500
    Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera (Family photo via Durham Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmDfc_0cPrD6h500
    Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera (Family photo via Durham Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJr3T_0cPrD6h500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2G4Q_0cPrD6h500
    Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera’s truck (Durham Police Department)

Mosquera was found with “extensive contusions of the face” and his shirt was ripped and covered in blood, the investigation revealed.

Mosquera had been stabbed 10 times and slashed 26 times, including three sharp force injuries to the head and five to the torso. The remaining 28 injuries were to his right arm, right leg and left leg. He also had injuries “consistent with broken glass observed in the room.”

The victim was also severely beaten in the face and head, as well as his torso and legs, the investigation showed.

The medical examiner’s report said that the injuries to Mosquera’s upper body “showed no indication of defensive wounds.”

The autopsy determined Mosquera’s cause of death as “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.”

According to the investigative report, friends told police that Mosquera “was known to frequently meet strangers on local dating websites.”

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the man who was seen entering Mosquera’s home.

It was later determined that his 2017 Toyota Tacoma had been stolen. It was found abandoned about three-quarters of a mile down the road on the side of Interstate 540.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for any updates on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

