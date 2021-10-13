CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE6uC_0cPrCXwk00

(NEXSTAR) — The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding “play and creative careers” are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching “Ready for Girls,” a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to “ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

“The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play,” the company said in a news release .

Here are 6 iOS 15 settings you should disable right now to improve battery life

As an example, the survey concluded 82% of girls “believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet,” compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also revealed parents are nearly three times more likely to encourage girls to engage in cooking and baking. On the other hand, parents are four times as likely to encourage boys to play sports.

“At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” says Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Lego says its removing gender bias from its toys after new research

(NEW YORK) -- The Lego Group says it will remove gender bias from its iconic toys. The Danish toymaker announced in a statement Monday, that it will get rid of gender references among its famous building block sets, after new research in a study commissioned by Lego found that "girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society's ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older."
BUSINESS
WREG

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog […]
INTERNET
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hooters amends uniform policy after employees condemn ‘disturbing’ new shorts

Hooters has said it will allow employees to “choose” which uniform they wish to wear after female staff members criticised the restaurant chain’s new shorts and compared them to “underwear”.The restaurant, which is infamous for the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls,” unveiled its new shorts this month, according to videos shared to TikTok.Since rolling out the shorter shorts, Hooters employees have spoken out against the updated uniform, with female members of staff taking to TikTok to share their concerns over the length of the new shorts, while others have threatened to quit.In one viral...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
CBS LA

`Solidarity’ Cited In New Deal For 40k Behind-The-Scenes Film & TV Workers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Union solidarity is being credited for a three-year deal between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a strike set for one minute after midnight Monday, which would have shut down film and TV production. “This is a Hollywood ending,” IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a statement Saturday when the agreement was announced. “Our members stood firm. They’re tough and united. … Solidarity is more than a word; it’s the way to get things done.” The Basic and Videotape Agreements address core issues, including reasonable rest periods,...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will cost half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. However, Apple Music Voice will lack certain features — including the ability to create...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Lego Group#Nexstar#The Lego Group#Danish#Cmo Lego Group#Rochesterfirst
Cheddar News

Trevor Project CEO on the Harm Chappelle's Netflix Special, Other Media Can Have on LGBTQ+ Youth

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special "The Closer" has sparked a greater conversation about the impact media has on marginalized groups and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Amit Paley, CEO and executive producer of the Trevor Project, joined Cheddar to discuss the bullying that stems from content consumed on television and social media. He also talked about remarks made by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about the special claiming the content does not translate to real-world harm. "It’s important that we make clear that words really do matter. Words lead to real-life consequences, and when people in positions of power use rhetoric that demeans, belittles, and attacks LGBTQ young people, especially transgender people, that can lead to all sorts of negative outcomes," Paley said.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with several perks. The biggest one is free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. But the annual cost comes with a few other popular perks like Prime Video and Prime Music. With Prime, you can save time and money if you know the ins and outs of all of the available services. Some medications can be delivered to your door for free and you can even get a new wardrobe with personalized help (more below).
TECHNOLOGY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

1K+
Followers
832
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy