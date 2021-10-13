CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Police charge NC man with murdering roommate following argument

By Patrick Zarcone
 5 days ago

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man is charged with murdering his roommate on Tuesday night at their home, according to Zebulon police.

Zebulon first responders were dispatched to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 1300-block of Braemar Highlands Drive. Once at the scene, officers found Chauncy Kassim Montague, 35, lying in the front yard of his home. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Travis Denawn Jordan (Zebulon Police Department)

Wake County EMS arrived at the home and took Montague to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Investigators were told the name of the suspect by witnesses and were told that he had left the scene in a Dodge Charger. Police told law enforcement agencies in the area to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Travis Denawn Jordan, 32, of Zebulon, called 911 and told dispatchers where he was going so that police could meet him there. Raleigh police officers located Jordan and his Charger on Ricker Road and arrested him without incident, authorities said.

Raleigh police turned Jordan over to Zebulon police who then charged him with murder.

According to police, investigators believe that Jordan and Montague, who were roommates, had an argument that led to the fatal shooting.

“This is a devastating night for the Montague family and our community. Our thoughts are with the family, as they deal with this tragedy. Our staff is committed to finding justice for Montague’s loved ones,” said Chief Jacqui Boykin. “We would like to thank the Knightdale, Raleigh, Rolesville, and Wendell Police Departments, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance with this case.”

Jordan is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

