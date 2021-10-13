CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

NC mom of 2 recovering in ICU after ATV crash that killed her sister

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1CmR_0cPrCBm000

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County woman is recovering after she was injured and her sister died in an ATV crash over the weekend.

The incident happened when the sisters were riding the vehicle on a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 1 near Sanford at around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Alexis Stone, 26, of Sanford, was driving the ATV with her sister Chelsea Coates, as a passenger.

Coach remembers 5-year-old girl killed in wrong way crash on I-77

The ATV driver lost control and the vehicle fell to the road below, troopers said.

Alexis Stone died in the crash. Coates, also of Sanford, was taken to a Chapel Hill hospital with serious injuries.

Coates, who is married with two children, suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, Charles Coates said on a fundraising page.

The mother of the two women, Joyce Thomas, said Tuesday that Coates is still in intensive care and will require multiple surgeries.

“Their son and daughter, Lucas and Lillian will need their mom back, and it will be a long road for recovery for Chelsea and their entire family,” Charles Coates wrote.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Coates family.

Thomas said that Tuesday their family broke the news to Coates that her sister died in the ATV crash.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I’m a cancer survivor — telling her was harder,” Thomas said.

No funeral information has been released for Stone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

86-year-old man reported missing in Charlotte found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 86-year-old man reported missing in Charlotte was found safe Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police asked for the public’s help finding Edward Trapp Monday morning. His family had expressed concern for his safety. Police said Trapp is back home with his family and is in good […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, NC
Accidents
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, NC
Lee County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

CMPD investigating two separate homicides Sunday in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred on Sunday in north Charlotte, officers said. For the first incident, officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 6900 Aulton Link court in north Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Icu#Accident#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News#Stone#The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte

Body of missing Gastonia mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, CMPD said Sunday. CMPD has obtained first-degree murder warrants against 35-year-old Charles Combs in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was reported missing […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina nursing assistant sentenced for elder fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A certified nursing assistant in North Carolina has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution for defrauding a disabled military veteran, prosecutors said. Tracey McNeill, 51, of Raeford pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

15-year-old dies after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where 15-year-old Daliamontray Strothers Jr. was found suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC university alerts students about reports of drugged drinks; most recent incident was this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University is alerting students after receiving three reports of drugged drinks. The most recent incident was this weekend, according to Wake Alert. The university released the following statement: “Wake Forest takes these allegations seriously, and the Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the latest incident. Students are reminded that putting […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

One person dies in crash involving motorcycle on Fairview Rd near Southpark Mall in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning near the Southpark Mall in Charlotte, officials confirm. Police said the crash happened on Fairview Road near the mall. The westbound lanes were closed while traffic detectives investigated what led to the incident. No other information was released. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

2K+
Followers
839
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy