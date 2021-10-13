Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Rock Island, northwestern Mercer, northeastern Van Buren, southwestern Cedar, eastern Keokuk, Washington, western Muscatine, Jefferson, Henry, northwestern Des Moines, Louisa, Johnson, southeastern Iowa and northwestern Lee Counties through 830 AM CDT At 750 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near North English to near Franklin. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New London around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mount Union, Wapello, Morning Sun and Amber. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 229 and 265. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH