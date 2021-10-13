CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtWaK_0cPrBZkP00

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

The fashion and the plot on Our Kind of People continue to keep us on the edge of our seat and this week’s episode did not disappoint.  Although the characters kept it a little more casual this time, there still were some style moments that peaked our interests.  Pictured above is Yaya DaCosta’s character (Angela Vaughn) sporting a business casual get-up.  The costume designer of the show, Jimmy Hawkins , kept it professional for this look but added a bit of jazz with Angela’s embroidered “Love You” skirt.  We absolutely love how Angela keeps making statements with her ensembles, and this skirt speaks directly to Angela’s journey.  If you zero in on the plaid skirt, you can see the lines in the print that match her top perfectly.  Her short blazer set the look off, and the accessories were kept to a minimum which allowed the skirt to take center stage.

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Crop tops took a center stage for the young crew on this week’s episode of Our Kind of People .  Angela’s daughter, Nikki Vaughn (played by Alana Bright, pictured on the left), is showing a bit of her free spirit through this tie-dye crop top and pink high-waist jeans.  The colors match her vibrant personality and her desire to remain an individual.

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Here is Nikki pictured again at a function in a hunter green, satin dress that she accentuated with an braided up-do that featured a hanging, exaggerated braid.  Her style is definitely age-appropriate, and we love how she takes leaps but keeps it classy at the same time.

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Auntie Patricia (played by Debbi Morgan) always keeps it cute and sassy.  Her off-the-shoulder, ruffle ensemble and black choker were on point.  Her faux locs added the right amount of swag to her look.

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Leah Franklin Dupont (played by Nadine Ellis) donned a printed dress for this episode’s festivities.  The fit and flare dress paired with a simple string of pearls, pearl bracelets, and a pearl earrings spoke to the benevolent image that she wishes to portray.

Source: FOX Flash / FOX Flash

Angela never disappoints when it comes to dressing up.  This week she looked stunning in a patterned, halter dress that draped at the waist and featured a high thigh-split.  She wore a gold bracelet and a half up and half down natural hairstyle to add to the look.

We can’t wait to see how the characters fashionably turn up on next week’s episode.  Let us know which character’s style you are digging the most!

DON’T MISS…

Yaya Decosta Brings The Heat In A Fiery Red Blazer On Ep. 3 Of ‘Our Kind Of People’

Here Is The Fashion We Loved On This Week’s Episode of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Our Kind of People Star Rhyon Nicole Brown Is No Stranger to Hollywood

Rhyon Nicole Brown has been in the entertainment industry longer than you may think. Though the actress is currently starring on FOX's Our Kind of People, she's been making moves in Hollywood since she was a kid. If you're wondering why you may have seen her before, it's probably because you have! Rhyon is most notably known for playing Lizzie Sutton on Lincoln Heights, but she's remained booked and busy since then, snagging roles on Empire, Tales, and Lifetime's Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le. During the early days in her career, she also had the opportunity to appear on shows like 7th Heaven, ER, That's So Raven, and many others. Get to know more about Rhyon ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Canyon News

“Our Kind Of People” Has My Attention!

HOLLYWOOD—I am always open to the opportunity to watch a new TV show, because sometimes you never know what little tidbit is going to catch your attention and maintain it throughout the process. With that said, I have been enjoying the new FOX series “Our Kind of People” which highlights the lives of the rich, famous and elite African-American community residing in Martha’s Vineyard.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Morris Chestnut was glad Our Kind of People is tackling colorism

“Colorism is definitely an issue within our culture,” Chestnut tells TVLine. “It’s definitely something we had to explore in this series, and it’s something that should be talked about because it’s one of those unspoken things. People have certain thoughts and ideas about it, and it was important for me.” Actress Tasha Smith, who directed the first two episodes and acted as a casting consultant, agrees. “To tell stories in a way that none of us have seen is necessary, especially when you employ beautiful, dark-skinned, chocolate women,” says Smith. “The roles that Yaya (DaCosta) and Nadine (Ellis) are playing are not roles we always get as darker-skinned women. I wanted to see myself on the screen.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Jimmy Hawkins
Person
Debbi Morgan
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Our Kind Of People Worth Watching?

If you’re a Yaya DaCosta fan, you may have noticed that she is no longer a cast member on Chicago Med after being on the show for nearly seven years. However, just because she’s no longer playing the beloved April Sexton doesn’t mean that she’s gone from our screens. Part of the reason she chose to leave Chicago Med was so that she could focus on other acting opportunities, and one of them is the new Fox series, Our Kind of People. The series is based on the 1999 book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. Yaya plays the show’s main character, Angela Vaughn. The series takes a look at the lives of upper-middle-class Black families living on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya’s character is an exciting new opportunity for her but does the show have the potential to be a hit? Keep reading to find out if Our Kind of People is worth watching.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Our Kind of People episode 5 preview: The last before hiatus

Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Our Kind of People episode 5? There are a few different things worth noting here. So what’s the bad news? Let’s start off with the fact that next week will be last one for the month of October. After that, we’re going to have a hiatus of at least one week due to the World Series — and potentially longer, depending on how long it lasts.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
iosconews.com

Yaya DaCosta is 'Our Kind of People'

Billboards announced Yaya DaCosta's lead role as hairdresser and go-getter Angela Vaughn on "Our Kind of People," set in the millionaire's playground of Martha's Vineyard. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/71bb800113464b8188b601f5777681a7.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

‘Our Kind Of People’ Recap: Episode 4, ‘Crabs In a Gold-Plated Barrel’

On this episode of Our Kind Of People. We start off at Steel Bay state prison. There’s tension between Nikki’s father and Angela. Angela wants to involve him in Nikki’s life since she’sbeen going through so much in the past year after the passing of Angela’s mother. Angela leaves the jail on bad note but with Nikki’s best interest in the forefront of her mind.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Rider Strong Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Made a ‘Totally Inappropriate’ VHS Video for Wrap Party

But where’s the footage? Boy Meets World may have been a family show, but the cast’s wrap party video is probably a bit more than PG-13. “In the final season of the show, we did this video. [Me and Will Friedle] came up with this idea for the wrap party. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go around and pretend it’s 10 years later and shoot a “Where Are They Now?” for the cast of Boy Meets World,’” Rider Strong exclusively told Us Weekly. “This little project was going to be maybe a week’s worth of work and ended up being, like, a 10-minute video.”
TV SERIES
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hello Magazine

Zendaya is a total glamazon in a chain-covered crop top no one saw coming

Zendaya continued to prove she could easily have a career as a model as she struck a pose in the fiercest look - and fans are going wild over it. The Malcolm & Marie star, who has been on a roll for years with her stellar style thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach, looked incredible as she slayed against a dreamy skyline in a metallic chain and oversized coin-covered Vivienne Westwood crop top paired with a checked skirt and nude pumps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Y: The Last Man's Olivia Thirlby on That Bold Confession to Roxanne, and Why Hero Is 'Completely Disgusted'

Yorick may be the last human left alive with a Y chromosome, but he’s far from the only one suffering existential dread. In Episode 6 of Y: The Last Man, Hero (Olivia Thirlby) continued spiraling due to the guilt she feels from accidentally killing her boss-turned-lover. Considering her alcoholic tendencies and strained relationships with her family (with whom she’s now estranged, thanks to the event), Hero’s purpose and place in this newfound danger-zone-of-a-world remained a big ol’ question mark, even after she and Sam were taken in by Roxanne, a former homicide detective running a safe haven for women. But Roxanne’s...
TV SERIES
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
899
Followers
225
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy