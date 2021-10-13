CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Museum of Glass, Red Bull partner to create “Bull in a China Shop” stunt video

By George Stockburger
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass and Red Bull partnered to create an “out-of-the-box collaboration” with stunt motorcyclist Aaron Colton and his custom-built electric motorcycle to create a “bull in a china shop.”

Red Bull reached out to the museum two years ago about the idea and began planning the bike build and stunts. Colton, a Red Bull athlete and stunt motorcyclist, created a custom-built, all-electric bike for the stunt through the museum’s gallery and Hot Shop.

Here’s the video ! The full Bike Builds episode is accessible here . The riding sequence through CMoG starts at 21:33.

“This was one of my most in-depth projects ever because if we were going to get permission to ride through the glass museum, we needed to build from the ground up,” said Aaron Colton. “We had the idea, but not the vehicle to do it. This was a bike I didn’t already have, so it was quite gratifying to see it all come together and open doors for transporting my sport to exclusive locations that weren’t fathomable before.”

*All photographs courtesy of Red Bull/Brian Nevins.

According to CMOG, Colton visited the museum and planned the bike around the needs of the project by taking measurements of the area where he would perform the stunts.

“Luck only favors the prepared, and I needed a lot of it if I was going to make it through the complexities of all those riding areas without any big issues,” Colton said. “I underestimated the difficulty of riding an electric motorcycle because it’s quite different than a combustion motorcycle. I was trying to take the exact skill set I’d learned from my sport and do the same thing on this new motorcycle. I had to turn a new leaf and think about riding it differently.”

Netflix announces “Blown Away: Christmas” competition series

The museum’s Hot Glass Demo team also joined in on the stunt video creating a hand sculpted glass red bull while Colton performed wheelies around them.

“Our glassmaking team tends to be up for any challenge, and this was certainly a unique one,” said Eric Meek , senior manager of Hot Glass Programs. “Thinking about working with molten glass while a stunt motorcyclist performs tricks around you is a tall order, but Jeff Mack and several other members of our team worked skillfully to create a glass red bull for the final sequence of the video. The Amphitheater Hot Shop is the heart of the action at the Museum, and this project shows how the space comes alive with energy and creativity.”

Thumbnail Credit: Red Bull/Brian Nevins

“Corning is a great mix of art, history, and science, and then the craft itself is being completed right in front of you,” said Colton. “It was amazing. I’ve been to plenty of different museums over the years, but this was a very unique experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it. When people think of glass, it’s the windows in your house or car, maybe a vase. But Corning shows so much more—there’s the contemporary art side, which is incredible. There’s technology and history that have adapted and evolved society as a whole. It was definitely interesting to realize that glass pretty much touches every technological facet that we know currently.”

Visit Red Bull Motorsports’ Youtube page to watch the full video.

