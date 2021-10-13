US to Lift Land Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico

OP_ED by Ronny Jackson (R) U.S. House of Representatives District 13. Last month, Joe Biden announced his most brazen attempt yet to shred our freedoms with his authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Under his proposal, federal employees and individuals who work at a business with more than 100 employees must get vaccinated or they will be fired from their job. This would apply to over two-thirds of the American workforce. Obviously, I am vehemently opposed to this unconstitutional overreach. The bottom line is this: your health decisions are between you and your doctor, not between you and Joe Biden.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO