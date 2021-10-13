CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to Lift Land Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States announced it would lift existing land border entry restrictions with Mexico and Canada for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, starting in early November. According to Reuters.com, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said President Joe Biden and his administration would “begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the U.S. for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings.”

