FDA lowers voluntary sodium guidelines, but not to recommended levels

By CNN
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it will be lowering its targets for sodium content in processed, packaged, and prepared foods, but not to levels recommended for cutting the risk of heart attack and stroke. The guidance issued by the FDA concerns voluntary targets for foods...

voiceofmuscatine.com

FDA has issued voluntary food industry guidance for sodium reduction

FDA has issued voluntary food industry guidance for sodium reduction. October 15, 2021 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Food, Health, News. The Food and Drug Administration has issued new guidance that aims to reduce sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The guidance provides voluntary short-term sodium reduction...
FOOD SAFETY
wtaq.com

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They’re hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IBTimes

FDA Releases New Lower Sodium Intake Guidance To Reduce Heart Disease Deaths

The Food and Drug Administration released a recommendation on Wednesday asking food manufacturers and commercial food producers to minimize sodium levels by 12% within a two-and-a-half-year, short-term goal. “This guidance is intended to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to...
HEALTH
healthday.com

FDA Reduces Recommended Salt Levels in Americans' Food

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it is lowering the recommended levels of sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The goal of the new, voluntary guideline is to help reduce Americans' average sodium intake from 3,400 to 3,000 mg...
FOOD SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount...
FOOD SAFETY
swiowanewssource.com

What's the deal with sodium? FDA releases new guidelines and new public guidance.

The public is well-aware, by now, of the health-related diseases associated with high-fat, high-sodium processed foods -- but how concerned do we really need to be? The FDA is concerned enough to change their policies on sodium levels in food production. Diet impacts the development of chronic diseases. When it...
HEALTH
Consumer Reports.org

New FDA Changes Could Lower Your Sodium Intake

Most Americans eat far too much sodium, with 90 percent exceeding the recommended maximum daily intake of 2,300 milligrams. Because excess sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, which can increase the risk for heart disease and stroke, the Food and Drug Administration today announced new short-term “voluntary sodium reduction goals” for processed, packaged, and restaurant foods, which are responsible for more than 70 percent of overall sodium intake.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Navigator

FDA issues long-awaited voluntary short-term sodium reduction targets, but stops short of finalizing tougher 10-year targets

The FDA has issued long-awaited final guidance for the food industry outlining voluntary, short-term (2.5 year) sodium reduction targets for 163 categories of packaged, prepared, and restaurant foods. The targets in the new guidance​ - ​which finalizes (in part) draft guidance from 2016 outlining short-term (2-year) and long-term (10-year) targets...
FOOD SAFETY
stjohnsource.com

