J.R. Smith attacked by yellow jackets in final round of college golfing debut
If you thought J.R. Smith's propensity for bizarre headlines would fade now that he's a college golfer, we have a surprise for you. The NBA veteran turned North Carolina A&T student-athlete completed the first tournament of his golfing career on Tuesday, but experienced a painful moment early in the final round. Simply put, he stepped on a hive of yellow jackets while looking for his ball in the woods.www.chatsports.com
