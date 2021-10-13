CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Mercer County

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG0pV_0cPr8OLo00

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious rush-hour crash in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Routes 130 and 156 in Hamilton, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that a child occupant was laying on the ground and another person was reported "in and out of consciousness."

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Fiery Rollover Crash Kills 1 In Irvington, Reports Say

A fiery rollover crash left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in Irvington, reports say.The driver apparently lost control at Herpers and Coit streets around 9:45 p.m., RLS Media reports.First responders found the car engulfed in flames. One person was pronounced dead at the scene…
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Male Seriously Injured In West New York Hit-Run Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Hudson County.The crash occurred near 58th Street and Boulevard East around 8 p.m. in West New York, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.One male was found with life-threatening injuries and the scene, and the vehicl…
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, NJ
Accidents
Mercer County, NJ
Traffic
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Weekend Chester Shootings

One man was killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday night, authorities said.Officers arrived at the 800 block of East 8th Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a dead man in a vehicle, according to the City of Chester Police Department.Police found the m…
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Warren County Man, 23

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Warren County man.Daniel Cannone, 23, was last seen on a RING camera on Oct. 16, Blairstown Township police said.Cannone was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack, though specific colors cannot be determined due to the poor …
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Man, 46, Charged In South Jersey Woman's OD Death

A man from South Jersey faces several charges after police say he supplied drugs to a 38-year-old woman from Lower Township who allegedly died of an overdose, authorities said. A separate man also overdosed but regained consciousness after lifesaving measures, according to Lower Township police.Jul…
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
145K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy