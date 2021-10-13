First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Mercer County
Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious rush-hour crash in Mercer County, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Routes 130 and 156 in Hamilton, initial reports said.
An unconfirmed report said that a child occupant was laying on the ground and another person was reported "in and out of consciousness."
This is a developing news story.
