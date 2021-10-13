CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

When is Medicare open enrollment?

By Seniors Guide Staff
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 5 days ago

from Kiplinger’s Consumer News Service

The finance experts at Kiplinger’s answer a question that can affect all Americans age 65 and above: When is Medicare open enrollment.

It’s that time of year again when you have to make important decisions about your Medicare coverage.

Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. During this period, you can switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa. You can also choose a new Advantage plan or new Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Coverage will begin in 2022.

However, if you decide you don’t like your selection, you can make a change during the Medicare’s general enrollment period, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. Selections made during this period take effect on July 1.

During this time, if you didn’t sign up for Medicare when you turned 65 and you don’t qualify for a special enrollment period, you can enroll in Parts A and B. (You can qualify for a special enrollment period for certain life events, such as moving to a new place that isn’t in your current plan’s service area.) Medicare Advantage beneficiaries can also switch to a new Advantage plan or back to original Medicare.

Medicare provides a tool to help you compare the costs of different medigap, Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. The tool will tell you the out-of-pocket maximum and what your specific medications would cost for different Medicare Advantage plans while giving you price ranges for medigap plans available in your area. You can also enter details about your specific medications and see what these would cost under your Part D options.

© 2021 The Kiplinger Washington Editors, Inc. All rights reserved. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Does Medicare pay for assisted living?

The post When is Medicare open enrollment? appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
ncpoliticalnews.com

Insurance Commissioner reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans during Open Enrollment

RALEIGH -- Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the upcoming Open Enrollment Period. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
HEALTH INSURANCE
KTVZ

Medicare open enrollment period begins; state program offers help, guidance

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Open enrollment began Friday for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. Medicare plans and coverage for prescription drugs change each year, so it is important for Oregonians who are enrolled in Medicare to evaluate their plan options and make changes during open enrollment. The...
SALEM, OR
beaconseniornews.com

Learn about Medicare changes in 2022

Medicare beneficiaries can get the latest information on premiums, deductibles and co-pays for Medicare Parts A and B, and D, as well as information on Medicare Advantage plans at one of the many free virtual Medicare Monday sessions, hosted by Colorado Gerontological Society (CGS). Reviewing your Medicare plan and drug...
HEALTH
Forbes

Understanding Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is an increasingly popular way to participate in Medicare—four in 10 enrollees now use Medicare Advantage, up from 25% a decade ago. Lower premium costs compared to original Medicare are alluring, but Medicare expert Danielle Kunkle Roberts says Medicare Advantage coinsurance can add up. “Everyone loves Medicare Advantage...
HEALTH INSURANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Enrollment#Medicare Part D#Medicare Plans#Medicare Advantage#Consumer News Service#Americans#Medigap#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Rogersville Review

5 Tips for Picking the Right Medicare Plan

(StatePoint) The pandemic has made it clearer than ever -- maintaining good health is critical, and it all starts with having a health plan that works for you every day, and especially in times of greater need. If you qualify for Medicare, the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), which runs...
HEALTH
RiverBender.com

Department On Aging To Assist Older Adults During Medicare Open Enrollment Period

SPRINGFIELD – With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s (IDoA) Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP). “It can be overwhelming and confusing to try to figure out which Medicare plan best meets your needs, and unfortunately making the wrong choice can lead to high costs,” said Paula Basta, Director of the Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extension to continue in October

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Households in New Mexico who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for October. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Oct. 10, 2021. The department...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KMTV 3 News Now

Second issuance of summer P-EBT benefits in October

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the state has approved a plan to “disburse Summer P-EBT benefits with an issuance on October 13 for school-age children and an issuance on October 15 for certain children under the age of six.”
POLITICS
FingerLakes1

Families getting food stamps will get hundreds more per month soon

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are increasing next month. The program known as ‘food stamps’ will see a major boost thanks to federal funds aimed at addressing household hunger during the pandemic. Officials say it will mean approximately $36 more per person in low-income households. There are 2.8 million households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare to expand Medicare Advantage footprint in 2022

UnitedHealthcare, which already has significant market control with its Medicare Advantage plans, will strengthen its foothold in the space by expanding its MA plans in 2022, adding a potential 3.1 million members and reaching 94% of Medicare-eligible consumers in the U.S. Currently, more than 7.3 million people are already enrolled...
HEALTH
nhbr.com

Why do some nurses speak out against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate?

A total of 5,862 healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began, 87 have been hospitalized and 10 have died, according to state statistics. But that hasn’t stopped a vocal group of nurses and others in the medical industry from loudly objecting to vaccination requirements, even...
ADVOCACY
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
30
Followers
120
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy