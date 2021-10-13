CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams taking break from show due to ‘serious’ health complications

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( WJW ) — A new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” is soon returning to TV, but without its host at the helm.

The daytime talk show announced Tuesday that Williams has experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. Although her health is continuing to improve, she has not been deemed well enough to return to work.

Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner says

In a Facebook post, the show said, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

In the meantime, fans of the program can expect a lineup of guest hosts and other celebrities starting on Oct. 18. The 13th season of the show was originally set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, although she was reportedly asymptomatic. Around that time, TMZ reported she was voluntarily taken to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

hazard-herald.com

Wendy Williams too sick to return to talk show

Wendy Williams’ talk show will return without her next week. The 57-year-old presenter contracted coronavirus last month and has experienced “serious complications” because of her other medical issues, including autoimmune condition Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, so ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is to be fronted by a series of guest hosts for the foreseeable future.
thatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Show to Return WITHOUT Her as Health Woes Continue

The Wendy Williams Show will be back on October 18, as previously announced. However, the media maven will not be returning to the purple chair just yet. A statement from producers of the daytime talker revealed that a series of guest hosts and panels have been lined up to fill in for Williams, who is still experiencing “serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”
Wendy Williams
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Not Returning To Talk Show's Season 13 Premiere As Health Crisis Continues To Sideline TV Icon

Wendy Williams' health woes continue to impact her ability to get back to her beloved purple chair. Following several announcements stating that the season 13 premiere had been postponed, a statement posted on the 57-year-old's Instagram account on Tuesday, October 12, began, "The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly."
Fox News

Leah Remini to guest host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Leah Remini is stepping in to guest host the "The Wendy Williams Show." The actress will temporarily fill in for Williams as she continues her hiatus from the daytime talk show amid ongoing health complications. "Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit," executive...
San Diego Channel

13th season of 'Wendy Williams Show' to premiere without Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams will not host the premiere of her show's 13th season. The "Wendy Williams Show" will kick off its 13th season Monday with "Hot Talk" panelists Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. The rest of the week will feature Leah Remini as the show's guest host.
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
imdb.com

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Accidentally Flashes Her "Granny Crotch" in Must-See Tell-All Clip

She's just following her Basic Instincts. 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Angela Deem showed a little more than anyone was expecting to see when discussing her ongoing plastic surgery makeover in this exclusive sneak peek at discovery+'s 90 Day Bares All, airing Sunday, Oct. 3. "Now, you said you want to get more surgery, right?" host Shaun Robinson asked in the preview above. Angela confirmed that she's looking to go back under the knife after her 90-pound weight loss and dramatic glow-up in August. "We don't have much to do but there's some loose skin and dents and cellulite, in my arms of...
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
dreddsinfo.com

R Kelly Breaks Silence Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly posted a message to his fans after he was found guilty on all racketeering charges in his trial in a federal Brooklyn court this week. “To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” he wrote on social media. “Today’s...
We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

