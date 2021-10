Want to be in a TV series? Showtime’s “Billions” is seeking extras for scenes filming in Upstate New York later this month. Albany radio station New Country 107.7 GNA reports a casting call is looking for people to play upscale hotel guests and staff in Bolton Landing, N.Y., on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. The casting director is specifically requesting people from Lake George, Bolton Landing, Adirondack, Queensbury, Warrensburg, Glens Falls, Corinth, and Whitehall, though all you have to do to be eligible is be available to travel to Bolton Landing on those two days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO