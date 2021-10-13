CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House: Los Angeles port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hD1PM_0cPr7SO100

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers .

President Joe Biden planned to discuss the agreement during a speech Wednesday afternoon about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic . The supply chain problem is tightly linked with the broader challenge of inflation confronting Biden.

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

Commitments by the Los Angeles port’s operator, longshoremen and several of the country’s largest retail and shipping companies are expected to help relieve the backlog. Walmart, FedEx and UPS made commitments to unload during off-peak hours, making it easier for the LA port to operate nonstop and reduce the backlog. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks.

Before his speech, the Democratic president was scheduled to hold a virtual roundtable with the heads of Walmart, FedEx Logistics, UPS, Target, Samsung Electronics North America, the Teamsters Union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other groups.

Republican lawmakers have frequently blasted Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for fueling higher prices. A recent analysis issued by the investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates that “supply-constrained goods” account for 80% of this year’s inflation overshoot, yet the political criticism continues to sting as housing and oil prices add to inflationary pressures.

Deliver by Christmas? USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has made inflation one of his central criticisms of Biden, a sign that getting prices under control could be essential for Democrats trying to hold onto congressional seats in next year’s elections.

“The Democrats’ inflation is so bad that even though the average American worker has gotten a multiple-percentage-point pay raise over the last year, their actual purchasing power has been cut,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech last week. “Even dollar stores are having to raise their prices. Just ask any American family about their last few trips to the supermarket, the gas station or the toy store. Heaven forbid if they’ve had to participate in the housing market or the auto market anytime lately.”

The Biden administration has argued that higher inflation is temporary. Yet the supply chain issues have persisted months after the economy began to reopen and recover after vaccines lessened many of the risks from the pandemic.

Economists expect that Wednesday’s consumer prices report will show that prices climbed 5.3% from a year ago, significantly above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in a Tuesday speech that he no longer calls inflation “transitory” as he expects this current “episode” of inflation could last into 2022 or longer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

US In 'Shipping Armageddon' But Buttigieg Gives It A Pro-Biden Spin

The United States, faced with an unprecedented supply chain crisis, has mandated 24/7 operations in ports on the West Coast, intended so that they are decongested and goods moved to destinations. In an interview with CNBC, Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight, the logistics division of Uber Technologies, dubbed the present crisis a “shipping Armageddon," and rued that there was no single solution, and the problem could be solved only with industry wide and coordinated responses from all the stakeholders. Ron lamented that technology alone is not enough, given that the driver shortage, which compounded the problem, is human centered.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Uber Freight boss warns US is entering shipping ‘Armageddon’

The supply chain bottlenecks that have become so disruptive as to merit presidential attention are either a systemic problem that will requires significant changes in how the shipping industry works or a political cudgel that can be weaponised against the Biden administration and its’ legislative agenda.Which one is it? That depends on who you ask.At the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a combined 83 cargo ships were awaiting an opportunity to dock and offload nearly half a million standard-sized shipping containers, according to the Maritime Exchange of Southern California.The behemoth of a big boat backlog, experts say,...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Ap#The White House#The Port Of Los Angeles#Ups#Democratic#Fedex Logistics#Target#The Teamsters Union#Republican
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Here’s the truth behind the 24/7 port operations pledge

This commentary was written by Lori Ann LaRocco. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. When you tear away the frills of President Biden’s supply chain announcement, it is essentially a political pawn to push...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
White House
klif.com

Aim to Ease Supply Chain Bottlenecks with LA Port going 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden announced his administration brokered an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. It’s an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move the stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for American consumers. The president discussed the...
BUSINESS
WFLA

WFLA

4K+
Followers
886
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy