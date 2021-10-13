CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Energy Daily Chart: Where Patience Pays Off

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether intraday trading or longer-term investing, patience is a key attribute, and the daily stock chart for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is one where we can see this attribute in action. It is also an example of why we need to create a watchlist for longer-term trading opportunities, particularly for breakouts...

