Williams F1 team pledge to be climate positive by 2030

Williams have announced they are committed to becoming climate positive by 2030 after aligning themselves with a new sustainability strategy.

The Formula 1 outfit are the first team in the sport to sign up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

And Williams’ chief executive officer Jost Capito insists his team will be “developing advanced technology to meet this goal”.

Capito went on to tell BBC Sport : “We wanted to push the envelope and be the pace setter for sustainability in global motorsport and in the wider automotive industry.

“F1 has the power to inspire millions of people across the world and, as the pinnacle of so many advanced technologies, F1 has the ability to create technical solutions to help tackle the challenges we face as a planet.

“As we progress towards our goal to be climate positive in the years ahead, my hope is that Williams Racing can inspire all those connected with our sport and beyond, using motorsport as a catalyst for significant and long-lasting change.”

Climate positive relates to when an organisation is removing more carbon than it is contributing to the atmosphere.

Along with reducing emissions and energy consumption, Williams are also looking to create their own energy and develop “carbon-capturing technologies”.

Williams join Mercedes and McLaren in developing their own sustainability strategies. Mercedes have had a net-zero carbon footprint since last year, while McLaren are aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The sport is also developing more inclusive measures to ensure all cars are running on sustainable fuels and have new engine designs by 2025 or 2026.