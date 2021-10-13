CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Robinhood Markets: Robbing From Retail And Giving To Citadel

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Robinhood is the poster boy for the craziest, most unregulated stock market era since 1929. That one ended in tears. This one will also.” – WallStreetOnParade.com. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) operates a commission-free trading app that became popular in March 2020 with Millennials and Gen-Z’ers who fancy themselves as day-trading geniuses. The Company went public in July 2021 at $38/share. Aside from the fact that HOOD is symbolic of the biggest stock bubble in history, the corporate suite is riddled with fraud and corruption.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outgrow the Market (Again) in 2022

Bill.com expects to more than double revenue in the current fiscal year. Intuit continues to grow profits at a market-beating pace. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen roughly 19% this year in relatively smooth fashion. It's a great return for the average investor who purchased an index fund that tracks the broader market.
STOCKS
investing.com

ProShares Bitcoin ETF set to be listed on NYSE from Oct. 19

The United States will finally welcome its first Bitcoin futures-linked ETF as ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. CEO of ProShares Michael Sapir asserted that the launch signifies a crucial milestone for cryptocurrency ETFs in the U.S. after several efforts to list one on an exchange:
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Special Report: Steer Clear From These Retail Stocks

Last month was a doozy for investors. We've discussed how investors can manage September seasonality ad nauseam, but what about the other side of the coin? What stocks out there could fall victim to the seasonal doldrums, or are staring up at daunting technical ceilings? The trading experts at Schaeffer's Investment Research compiled an "8 Stocks to Sell Now" report to highlight eight such stocks, including two from the retail sector. Click here to view the entirety of the special report.
RETAIL
bigeasymagazine.com

Retail Marketing: Here Are the 4 Key Principles for Success

If you’re running a retail business or wanting a start-up, it’s always good to know the ins and outs of the industry and what is required to keep you ahead of competitors, continue growth and adding value. With any business big or small, established, or new it’s important that you...
RETAIL
shop-eat-surf.com

Vuori CEO on Relationship with Core Retail Market

Sun Diego added a large Vuori section at its Fashion Valley location. Vuori has become an important brand for several high profile core accounts. SES file photo. We asked CEO Joe Kudla how this new outside investment will impact core retailers and the wholesale strategy. Plus, details about how much Vuori grew in 2020 and the forecast for 2021.
RETAIL
muncievoice.com

3 Marketing Tips For Your Retail Store

If you own a retail store, getting as many people as possible to your storefront is crucial. However, this is easier said than done. If you feel like you are not getting as many people through your doors as you would like, this blog post is here to help. Below, we will take you through some of the different ways you can get more people into your business.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citadel#Stock Trading#Robinhood Markets#Millennials#Gme
makeuseof.com

How to Trade Options on Robinhood

Robinhood is one of the most popular stock trading apps on the market. With commission-free trades and crypto, ETF, and stock options available, you can create a great investment portfolio right from your iOS or Android device. Robinhood also has useful features in the app like reinvesting your dividends into your favorite stocks.
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

How the SEC Unintentionally Locked Retail Investors in OTC Markets

The importance of liquidity was just made very apparent to millions of individual investors in over-the-counter (OTC) markets at the end of September. A recent rule by the SEC that was aimed at protecting retail investors and went into effect at the end of last month has inadvertently frozen individual investors out of the markets while professional investors continue trading, reports the Wall Street Journal.
RETAIL
institutionalinvestor.com

Blackstone, Citadel, Man Group Top List of Best Marketers in the Alts World

Four months ago, Blackstone’s president and chief operating officer, Jonathan Gray, was seen on LinkedIn highlighting the firm’s initiatives on environmental issues, diversity, and inclusion and improving communities. “We think of ourselves at Blackstone as a mission-driven company,” he asserted. It’s one of many videos Gray has participated in, with...
BUSINESS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Robinhood

Stocks on Wall Street ended lower on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index still scored a weekly gain as disappointing monthly U.S. employment data failed to dent risk appetite. The week ahead is expected to be another busy one, given the start of the third-quarter earnings season, which sees...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
finextra.com

Where Next for Robinhood: Could the Retail Investing Giant’s Stock Recover to its $70 Peak?

After one of the most heavily anticipated IPOs of 2021, Robinhood has endured a tumultuous introduction to public life. With the emergence of formidable competitors and regulatory scrutiny of the company’s payment-for-order flow model, the value of HOOD shares has fallen some 40% from its $70 peak in early August. Now it’s worth asking whether the stock can recover its early success?
STOCKS
NBC New York

Ken Griffin's Citadel Flagship Hedge Fund Returns 8% in September During Market Sell-Off

Citadel's multistrategy flagship fund Wellington gained 7.8% in September, bringing its year-to-date performance to 18.5%, according to a person familiar with the returns. The S&P 500 fell 4.8% last month, posting its worst month since March 2020 and breaking a seven-month winning streak. The hedge-fund industry has been attracting new...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wise revenue gains 25% in Q2 as money transfer customers jump

LONDON (Reuters) -Money transfer company Wise Plc said on Tuesday that its revenue was 132.8 million pounds ($182.97 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 25% from the same period last year. Wise, which listed on the London Stock Market in July, said in a trading update that the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
investing.com

Earnings Optimism Keeps S&P and NASDAQ Moving Higher

The market had enough momentum left over from last week’s excellent performance to secure a fourth straight session of gains for two of the major indices. And now investors will watch as earnings season broadens outside of the financial space, including the first report from a FAANG. The NASDAQ was...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks Rated 'Strong Sell' to Avoid at All Costs

Even though the market indexes rallied last week on a stellar start to the third-quarter earnings season, inflation and supply chain concerns are worrying investors. So, we think it could be wise to avoid Carvana (CVNA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) now because they look significantly overvalued. Moreover, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major stock market indexes rallied last week thanks to a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season. According to a Factset report, 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have so far reported third-quarter results have beaten EPS estimates, which is above the 76% five-year average.
STOCKS
investing.com

Latest Earnings Season Poised To Show Solid Growth

Corporates have so far outperformed expectations for the third quarter, fueling investor optimism and causing stock markets in the United States to rise across the board. So far, and as of this writing, 41 S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with 80% exceeding expectations. Taking into account companies that have already announced earnings and projected earnings for the remaining firms, the S&P 500 is on track to achieve its highest quarterly growth rate of 30% since 2010.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy