Robinhood Markets: Robbing From Retail And Giving To Citadel
“Robinhood is the poster boy for the craziest, most unregulated stock market era since 1929. That one ended in tears. This one will also.” – WallStreetOnParade.com. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) operates a commission-free trading app that became popular in March 2020 with Millennials and Gen-Z’ers who fancy themselves as day-trading geniuses. The Company went public in July 2021 at $38/share. Aside from the fact that HOOD is symbolic of the biggest stock bubble in history, the corporate suite is riddled with fraud and corruption.www.investing.com
