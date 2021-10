LEAD DESIGN FIRM | LANDSCAPE ARCHITECT: MHTN Architects. INTERIOR CM/GC: Interior Construction Specialists (Layton Construction) This 350,000-sq-ft corporate headquarters consolidates operations for up to 2,000 employees that used to take place in a variety of spaces. The 50-acre campus was master planned to promote a neighborhood feel and reflect Pluralsight’s culture and values. The campus design encompasses a broader identity that addresses technology and its presence along the Wasatch Front. Three key principles that guided the design included bringing everyone together under one roof, balancing individual focus and collaboration areas while supporting diverse programmatic needs and connecting employees, partners and the larger Utah community through shared social spaces on the campus.

