VLK’ Gerald D. Young Ag. Sciences Center Project Awarded Five Stars of Distinction

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) have announced that 46 projects will be included in the 2021-22 Exhibit of School Architecture. 18 architectural firms submitted projects from 33 school districts and three colleges. Eligible projects are newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years and not previously submitted in this annual exhibit. This year, VLK Architects’ project, the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center of Katy Independent School District, was awarded five Exhibit of School Architecture Stars of Distinction for Design, Value, Innovation, Community, and Transformation.